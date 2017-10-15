 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Woman Jailed For Attacking Sequatchie Doctor Who Refused To Give Pain Meds Prescription

Cecilia Drusilla Thomas Charged With Assault, Attempted Aggravated Assault

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - by Judy Frank
Cecilia Drusilla
Cecilia Drusilla
A Chattanooga woman who traveled more than 40 miles to Dunlap, TN in an attempt to get a prescription for pain pills reportedly left the doctor’s office empty handed – and angry.

Today, 54-year-old Cecilia Drusilla Thomas is in Sequatchie County Jail charged with assaulting Dr.
Mary Baldwin, the physician who refused to give her the prescription she wanted.

Held on $15,000 bond, Ms. Thomas is scheduled to appear in Dunlap Municipal Court on Oct. 26 on charges of assault, attempted aggravated assault and vandalism, according to Dunlap Police Chief Clint “Hightower” Huth.

The current charges aren’t Ms. Thomas’ first brush with the law, according to court documents in Hamilton and adjoining counties. Often, however, records indicate she was indicted under another of the variety of aliases she has used over the years.

On Feb. 8, for example, the Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted her for theft of property under the name Cecilia W. Massey. In the indictment, jurors noted she is also known as Cecilia D. Massey, Cecilia D. Thomas, Cecilia Drusilla Thomas and Cecilia Drusilla Zunitch.

She is scheduled to appear before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole on that charge on Nov. 11.

Nearly two years earlier, on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, she was booked on the same charge – that time, under the name Cecilia Drusilla Zunitch – into Hamilton County Jail. That time, the charges were brought by US federal marshals.

In the recent Sequatchie County case, Dr. Baldwin wasn’t Ms. Thomas’ only victim, according to Police Chief Huth.

When Ms. Thomas left the doctor’s office, the chief said, she grabbed her medical chart and took it outside with her. Dr. Baldwin followed her to the parking lot in an attempt to retrieve the chart, he said, and the two women struggled.

Dr. Baldwin’s office staff – as well as employees of Dr. Debora Daniels, whose medical office is directly across Rankin Avenue – saw what was happened and rushed to help the embattled physician, according to the police chief.

Ms. Thomas then got into her white 1998 Chevy S 1O pickup truck and sped out of the parking lot, he said, nearly striking Dr. Baldwin and the people who had come to help her.

By that time, he said, somebody had called 9-1-1 and both city and county officers responded.

Shortly afterwards, the police chief said, Dunlap Police Sgt. Randy Phillips spotted Ms. Thomas in her truck about 1.5 miles away, on Walnut Street, and stopped her.


October 18, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 16, 2017

Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

October 16, 2017

Dog Severely Injured After Police Answer Call On Man Threatening To Kill Himself, Girlfriend


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday. ... (click for more)

A dog wound up being severely injured after Chattanooga Police responded on a call that a Wheeler Avenue man was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend. Police said at one point that ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday. The victim said she went to a concert with Phillips and her sister on Friday night. She said they had drinks before and after the concert. She said she lay down on the couch, then was awakened ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congress Needs To Get Down To Business And The News Media Report Facts

"Pettiness" seems to be the driver of the news continuing into its third week.  When will it stop? I want to make it clear to my friends, this country and abroad, that I have called the President much worse words than "moron" to my best friend, so much worse that I am sure they would not be printed by AOL in the interest of acceptability.  I make no apologies. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Human Can Do

To play football at Gainesville State in Texas you gotta’ be a tough kid. You also must be a convicted felon. Truth is Gainesville State is a reform school for “troubled youth.” They don’t play any home games and, when they travel, the only crowd that comes with the Tornadoes are 12 deputy sheriffs. Several years ago they wiggled onto Grapevine Faith’s schedule. The two teams ... (click for more)

Sports

PHOTOS: Around The Game - South Carolina At Tennessee

The sights and pageantry that surround the game itself. From the cheerleaders to the fans, the band and more. Everything that makes attendance at a game in Neyland stadium one of the grandest times one can ever experience. (click for more)

Five Teams Qualify For State Volleyball Tournament

Five local teams will be playing in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament this week in Murfreesboro.  In Division I, Sale Creek will play in the Class A tournament and Cleveland qualified for the Class AAA tournament.   In Class AA, East Hamilton and Signal  Mountain will represent Chattanooga.    Baylor is the lone Division II team.  ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors