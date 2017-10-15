Firefighter Injured In Sunday Afternoon House Fire

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a few blocks from Station 4.





Upon arrival, Captain Wadie Suttles said the one-story, vacant house at 2310 Infantry Road, had heavy fire showing from the front. It took five fire companies roughly 30 minutes to get the fire under control.



One firefighter sustained a few burns during the firefighting operation and was treated and released from a local hospital.





The loss was estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.