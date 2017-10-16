Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, October 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, JON MARC

2005 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE

6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BALL, KENNETH

2106 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, NIKKI ELIZABETH

1121 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN

5613 HWY 58 APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONSPIRACY THEFT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR

4725 DAYTON AVE Graysville, 37338

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, VICTORIA

6905 ANDERSON ACRES DR Georgetown, 37336

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COMBS, BRIAN KEITH

8481 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419678

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER

345 BUCKRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

832 CITIZENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)---FINE, STACEY REECE5727 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY EVENSVILLE, 37322Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FINLEY, CHARLES FRANK3939 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE605 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GREGORY, KEVIN TYLER1718 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 373124067Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 39120103POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GROSS, JERRY BENNIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JAMES, WILLIAM EDWARD1406 SHADY CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE1204 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR2201 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072123Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARTIN, DARRELL LEE4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---MATHIS, FREDDY101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGUIGAN, ASHLEY DANNIELLE107 GLENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MWEMA, JOAN11406 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN6930 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL USE OR POSSESSION OF BLUE LIGHTS---PARKS, KIBWE DINHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PAYNE, ROBBIE JUNE4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN2602 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 374045621Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PLANK, JOSEPH ADAM38 Starlight Dr Rock Spring, 30739Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PUGH, DEIDRA M210 HARRISON RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REGAL, DALLAS T7535 IRONGATE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REID, ISZIAH THOMAS3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 907 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REVIS, THOMAS EDWARD1011 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REYNOLDS, JOEL LANE611 N MAIN ST ARAB, 35016Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROGERS, ANDREW D5681 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUPPEL, NATHAN ANDREW338 KINSEY ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RYAN, JAMES COFFER6214 RIM RIDGE COURT HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR39 ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALDEN, TYLER J6512 BURR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PoliceDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WALKER, JAMES CHARLES2428 WESTWIND DR SODDY DAISY, 373793556Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, QUE VAUGHN T2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WALKER, TERRANTE HERRING2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEILLEGAL PARKINGPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---WEBB, JOHN ABB5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTAOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON5210 Hickory Woods Ln Hixson, 373433982Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE---YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041314Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

