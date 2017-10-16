Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABERNATHY, JON MARC
2005 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BALL, KENNETH
2106 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELL, NIKKI ELIZABETH
1121 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN
5613 HWY 58 APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONSPIRACY THEFT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
4725 DAYTON AVE Graysville, 37338
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, VICTORIA
6905 ANDERSON ACRES DR Georgetown, 37336
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
COMBS, BRIAN KEITH
8481 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419678
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER
345 BUCKRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
832 CITIZENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
FINE, STACEY REECE
5727 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY EVENSVILLE, 37322
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FINLEY, CHARLES FRANK
3939 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE
605 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREGORY, KEVIN TYLER
1718 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 373124067
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 39120103
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, WILLIAM EDWARD
1406 SHADY CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
1204 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR
2201 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072123
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, DARRELL LEE
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
MATHIS, FREDDY
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGUIGAN, ASHLEY DANNIELLE
107 GLENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MWEMA, JOAN
11406 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN
6930 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL USE OR POSSESSION OF BLUE LIGHTS
---
PARKS, KIBWE DIN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PAYNE, ROBBIE JUNE
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
2602 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PLANK, JOSEPH ADAM
38 Starlight Dr Rock Spring, 30739
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PUGH, DEIDRA M
210 HARRISON RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REGAL, DALLAS T
7535 IRONGATE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REID, ISZIAH THOMAS
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 907 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REVIS, THOMAS EDWARD
1011 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, JOEL LANE
611 N MAIN ST ARAB, 35016
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, ANDREW D
5681 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUPPEL, NATHAN ANDREW
338 KINSEY ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RYAN, JAMES COFFER
6214 RIM RIDGE COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR
39 ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALDEN, TYLER J
6512 BURR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALKER, JAMES CHARLES
2428 WESTWIND DR SODDY DAISY, 373793556
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, QUE VAUGHN T
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WALKER, TERRANTE HERRING
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ILLEGAL PARKING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
WEBB, JOHN ABB
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTAOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON
5210 Hickory Woods Ln Hixson, 373433982
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041314
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY THEFT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FINE, STACEY REECE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FINLEY, CHARLES FRANK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GREGORY, KEVIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 39120103
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/31/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|MATHIS, FREDDY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGUIGAN, ASHLEY DANNIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MWEMA, JOAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKS, KIBWE DIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PAYNE, ROBBIE JUNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/04/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PLANK, JOSEPH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PUGH, DEIDRA M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REGAL, DALLAS T
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REID, ISZIAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REYNOLDS, JOEL LANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROGERS, ANDREW D
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUPPEL, NATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/20/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RYAN, JAMES COFFER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALDEN, TYLER J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WALKER, JAMES CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/01/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, TERRANTE HERRING
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|WEBB, JOHN ABB
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE
|
|YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|