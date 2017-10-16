 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, October 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, JON MARC 
2005 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE 
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BALL, KENNETH 
2106 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELL, NIKKI ELIZABETH 
1121 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BENNETT, QUINTON ALLEN 
5613 HWY 58 APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONSPIRACY THEFT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR 
4725 DAYTON AVE Graysville, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, VICTORIA 
6905 ANDERSON ACRES DR Georgetown, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
COMBS, BRIAN KEITH 
8481 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419678 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER 
345 BUCKRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL 
832 CITIZENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
FINE, STACEY REECE 
5727 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY EVENSVILLE, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FINLEY, CHARLES FRANK 
3939 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE 
605 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREGORY, KEVIN TYLER 
1718 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 373124067 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 39120103
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAYES, KIMBERLY RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, WILLIAM EDWARD 
1406 SHADY CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE 
1204 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE 
2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MANUEL-ANDRES, BALTAZAR 
2201 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072123 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, DARRELL LEE 
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
MATHIS, FREDDY 
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGUIGAN, ASHLEY DANNIELLE 
107 GLENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MWEMA, JOAN 
11406 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN 
6930 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL USE OR POSSESSION OF BLUE LIGHTS
---
PARKS, KIBWE DIN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PAYNE, ROBBIE JUNE 
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ 
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE Chattanooga, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PLANK, JOSEPH ADAM 
38 Starlight Dr Rock Spring, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PUGH, DEIDRA M 
210 HARRISON RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REGAL, DALLAS T 
7535 IRONGATE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REID, ISZIAH THOMAS 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 907 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REVIS, THOMAS EDWARD 
1011 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, JOEL LANE 
611 N MAIN ST ARAB, 35016 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, ANDREW D 
5681 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUPPEL, NATHAN ANDREW 
338 KINSEY ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RYAN, JAMES COFFER 
6214 RIM RIDGE COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR 
39 ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALDEN, TYLER J 
6512 BURR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALKER, JAMES CHARLES 
2428 WESTWIND DR SODDY DAISY, 373793556 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, QUE VAUGHN T 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WALKER, TERRANTE HERRING 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ILLEGAL PARKING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
WEBB, JOHN ABB 
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTAOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON 
5210 Hickory Woods Ln Hixson, 373433982 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR 
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041314 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

