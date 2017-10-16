Logan Kennedy, 18, And Katelyn Woods, 19, Killed In Birchwood House Fire On Sunday

Monday, October 16, 2017

Logan Kennedy, 18, of Birchwood, and Katelyn Woods, 19, from Bradley County, were killed in a house fire in Birchwood on Sunday.

Highway 58 volunteer firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a residential house fire near the 12,100 block of Dolly Pond Road with possible entrapment.

According to fire personnel, upon arrival the house was fully involved.



After the fire was contained and the scene was safe to access, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office fire investigators entered what was left of the structure and discovered two bodies.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department.



The bodies have been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.