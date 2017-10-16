5 Grundy County Football Players To Be On House Arrest Pending Nov. 15 Hearing

Monday, October 16, 2017

Five Grundy County High School football players charged with attempted aggravated rape will be on house arrest until their next court appearance on Nov. 15.

The five juveniles appeared at a closed court session on Monday morning.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said his office is "not treating this as a hazing incident. We are treating it as an attempted aggravated rape."

Authorities said the five used the end of a metal mop on a freshman player in the high school field house.

Judge William "Trey" Anderson recused himself since he had represented the parents of one of the players. Another judge will be chosen by the state court system.

Three of the players had attorneys, one was appointed for a fourth and a fifth asked for more time to hire one.

The five will have home bound learning as the case progresses.

Grundy High canceled its football game last Friday night.

Sheriff Shrum said, "There is some support both ways. It's a tough time for everybody involved."

He said his office is looking into allegations of other sexual incidents at the school.

Sheriff Shrum said his office was told that the students did not have permission to be at the field house "at that hour of the morning."