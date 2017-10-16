Tonya Craft Arrested For DUI, Speeding Shortly After Announcing She Is Opening Counseling Center

Monday, October 16, 2017

Tonya Craft, who was in the news when she beat charges of child molestation in a highly publicized case has been arrested for DUI, running a stop sign and speeding.

Ms. Craft, who last week announced she had passed the bar exam as an attorney and was opening a counseling center, was stopped by a Georgia state trooper on Saturday night.

She later said she cooperated with authorities. She said she refused a blood-alcohol test because she believes they are unreliable.

The arrest was on Highway 136 about four miles east of LaFayette.

Ms. Craft was taken to the Walker County Jail in LaFayette, where she was booked. She was released upon posting bond after remaining the required time for DUI defendants.

Ms. Craft said at Tonya Craft Consulting in Chattanooga she will work with people around the country falsely accused of molesting children. She said she wanted to build a team to help every step through the legal process.

The former kindergarten teacher in Catoosa County wrote a book about her personal experience in which she lost her two children for two years.