Ooltewah High's Robin Copp Is State Principal Of The Year

Monday, October 16, 2017

Ooltewah High School principal Robin Copp has been named Tennessee’s 2017-18 Principal of the Year.

 

Officials said of the second-year principal, "No matter the grade level, she believes in creating student-centered schools, which are first and foremost focused on teaching and learning.

To support this model, Copp has instituted a professional learning framework to support the educators at her school and further develop them as teacher leaders.

 

Dr. Stacia Lewis, supervisor of federal programs and elementary education in Sevier County Schools, was named Tennessee’s 2017-18 Supervisor of the Year. She is in her 25th year serving in education, over half of which has been spent in a role as supervisor. Under Lewis’ leadership, her district has implemented the Model Classroom Project, which is an early literacy initiative to support students who struggle to read while providing professional development to equip teachers to meet student needs.

 

Both awards were announced Monday evening at an honorary banquet during the department’s LEAD conference, a statewide convening for Tennessee’s leaders in districts, schools, and classrooms.

 

“Leaders set the tone for their school and district, and we are fortunate to have these accomplished educators serving the districts and students in our state. It is an honor to recognize their service,” Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen said. “These two leaders prove that strong vision and high expectations are key to providing a world-class education for our students.”

 

The annual Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards recognize administrators who have helped provide educational opportunities for Tennessee students through their leadership, programs, and vision. Ms. Copp and Dr. Lewis were among nine principals and nine district supervisors, respectively, selected as regional finalists after being nominated by their peers for the title.

 

The winners for the three Tennessee grand divisions were also recognized .

 

Ms. Copp was named the Tennessee Principal of the Year and East Grand Division winner. John Bush, principal of Marshall County High School in Marshall County Schools, was named the winner for the Middle Grand Division. Dr. Stephanie Coffman, principal of South Haven Elementary School in Henderson County School District, was named the winner for the West Grand Division.

 

Dr. Lewis was named the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year and East Grand Division winner. Renee Pryor, supervisor in Lincoln County Schools, was named the winner for the Middle Grand Division. Kristy Ford, supervisor for Bartlett City Schools, was named the winner for the West Grand Division.

 

 

 



