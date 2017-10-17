Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AGEE, THOMAS
342 STATE HIGH T LOT B BRANSON, 65616
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN
3925 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
ANDERSON, JESSICA E
2814 EVLEN DR RED BANK, 374154024
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ATASH, MOHAMMAD A
805 CANNEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434738
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
3308 EASTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BODINET, JONATHAN ANDREW
384 CLARIDGE CIRCLE BOWLING BROOK, 60440
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
BRACKETT, RICKEY LAVELL
3117 CARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN
7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHURCH, CALVIN ALANSON
913 HICKORY AVE APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CONLEY, TAMMY DARLENE
75 MCCALLIE ROAD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PILL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POWDER)
---
DAVIS, STEVEN RAY
6314 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DIXON, JAMES EDWARD
507 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GONZALEZ, DORCAS
1607 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH
2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY/GEORGIA)
---
HANEY, KAYLA LYNN
5408 GLENFALLS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERNANDEZ, ANDRES
110 KEITH ST. N.W. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA
3740 GEORGETOWN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON
2002 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JAVIER-NEFLALI, MACORIO CHAN
4106 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, REMEKA DENISE
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
KILBY, DENISE IRENE
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
LITTLE, BILLY WAYNE
50 TINKER AVENUE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCAFEE, WILLIAM J
2333 RED TAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
MIGUEL, JUAN
511 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
4425 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL
3409 LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PANKEY JR, ERIC D
3604 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
PROPHETE, NERZIA M
811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
1353 MILL DAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RUDDLE, DALTON DEAN
6876 BEULAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SANTIAGO, MIKE ANTHONY
416 CLOUDLAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
SCOTT, CALEB A
5015 OLD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMMONS, CORDELL DEJUAN
400 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMPSON, JOHN THOMAS
1045 HORSEHEAD LN PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER (COURT ORDER) TDOC INMATE
---
STOCKE, ANNETTE K
1655 GIZZARD CREEK RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FFRADULANT OBTAINING FOOD (FRADULENT USE OF COUPON
---
TATUM, ISIAH
2009 MCCALLIE AVEUNE APT# C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
---
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
9516 DAYTON PIKE APT. 314 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALLACE, DENNIS LEE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37431
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WATKINS, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
3212 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER (COURT ORDER) TDOC INMATE
---
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
715 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WELLER, JOSHUA P
5828 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE
302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
336 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH
---
WISHON, CALEB LEE
37 HAMILTON LN CHICKAMAUGA, 307073536
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YORK, ANITA MARIE
7734 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
