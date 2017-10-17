 Tuesday, October 17, 2017 47.8°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
ATASH, MOHAMMAD A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BODINET, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRACKETT, RICKEY LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHURCH, CALVIN ALANSON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONLEY, TAMMY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PILL)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POWDER)
DAVIS, STEVEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DIXON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GONZALEZ, DORCAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY/GEORGIA)
HANEY, KAYLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JAVIER-NEFLALI, MACORIO CHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, REMEKA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
KILBY, DENISE IRENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/13/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LITTLE, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCAFEE, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MIGUEL, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PANKEY JR, ERIC D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PROPHETE, NERZIA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTIAGO, MIKE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
SCOTT, CALEB A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMMONS, CORDELL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMPSON, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (COURT ORDER) TDOC INMATE

STOCKE, ANNETTE K
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • FFRADULANT OBTAINING FOOD (FRADULENT USE OF COUPON
TATUM, ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WATKINS, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (COURT ORDER) TDOC INMATE
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/19/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH



October 18, 2017

