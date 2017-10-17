MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to performing on volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 TSSAA state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing the defending and five-time champions, the Lady Hurricanes raced past the Lady Rebels out of Kingsport 3-0 and advanced to the second ... (click for more)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)