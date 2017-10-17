Chattanooga Man Who Swerved At Officers, Shot At Them Sentenced To 135 Months In Meth Case

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

A Chattanooga man who police say swerved at them and fired shots in an incident on Oct. 23, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 135 months in federal prison on a meth conspiracy case.

Jeffery Frederique appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutors said he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed well over 4.5 kilos of meth.

Prosecutor Chris Poole cited Frederique's violent record and recommended that he receive near the top of his 121-151-month guideline range.

He said his brother, Alvin Frederique, is facing a longer sentence, though he said both had similar roles in the conspiracy.

Both Federiques have extensive criminal records in Hamilton County.

Jeffery Frederique, who earlier served 10 years in a Georgia prison for aggravated assault, told the judge, "I have a family. They love me. I love them." Judge Mattice said, "If you are trying to make me feel guilty, that is not going to work too well. You're the one who brought yourself to this situation."

Chattanooga Police said in the 2015 incident that Frederique refused to stop when the officer's emergency equipment had been activated. The officer then followed him for a few blocks in an attempt to get him to pull over. The officer then stated he lost visual of him. The officer then sent out a BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) the vehicle and resumed normal patrol.

Two officers were driving south on N. Holtzclaw Avenue as the BOLO went out over the radio. They observed the suspect’s vehicle proceeding north on N. Holtzclaw Avenue as they were driving south. As the two officers observed the suspect’s vehicle, Frederique left his lane of travel and swerved into one of the officer’s lane of travel toward the patrol vehicle.

Following this the officers initiated a pursuit. After turning east on New York Avenue Frederique pointed a firearm out the driver's side window and fired two gunshots towards their patrol vehicle. After the initial volley of shots he drove east approximately one block down New York Avenue when he again pointed the firearm towards the patrol vehicle and fired additional gunshots.

Following the second volley of shots Frederique lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the woodline at 3200 New York Avenue. After the he crashed, he fled on foot. Both officers were able to apprehend the defendant in front of a utility shed nearby. The officers then administered aid to the injured party and requested EMS.

A semi-auto handgun as well as what appeared to be marijuana, crack cocaine, and powdered cocaine were recovered from the scene. Frederique suffered minor cuts and abrasions as well as several broken ribs.

Frederique was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony evading, and resisting arrest.