 Tuesday, October 17, 2017 68.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Who Swerved At Officers, Shot At Them Sentenced To 135 Months In Meth Case

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Jeffery Frederique
Jeffery Frederique

A Chattanooga man who police say swerved at them and fired shots in an incident on Oct. 23, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 135 months in federal prison on a meth conspiracy case.

Jeffery Frederique appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutors said he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed well over 4.5 kilos of meth.

Prosecutor Chris Poole cited Frederique's violent record and recommended that he receive near the top of his 121-151-month guideline range.

He said his brother, Alvin Frederique, is facing a longer sentence, though he said both had similar roles in the conspiracy.

Both Federiques have extensive criminal records in Hamilton County.

Jeffery Frederique, who earlier served 10 years in a Georgia prison for aggravated assault, told the judge, "I have a family. They love me. I love them." Judge Mattice said, "If you are trying to make me feel guilty, that is not going to work too well. You're the one who brought yourself to this situation."

Chattanooga Police said in the 2015 incident that Frederique refused to stop when the officer's emergency equipment had been activated. The officer then followed him for a few blocks in an attempt to get him to pull over. The officer then stated he lost visual of him. The officer then sent out a BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) the vehicle and resumed normal patrol. 

Two officers were driving south on N. Holtzclaw Avenue as the BOLO went out over the radio. They observed the suspect’s vehicle proceeding north on N. Holtzclaw Avenue as they were driving south. As the two officers observed the suspect’s vehicle, Frederique left his lane of travel and swerved into one of the officer’s lane of travel toward the patrol vehicle. 

Following this the officers initiated a pursuit. After turning east on New York Avenue Frederique pointed a firearm out the driver's side window and fired two gunshots towards their patrol vehicle. After the initial volley of shots he drove east approximately one block down New York Avenue when he again pointed the firearm towards the patrol vehicle and fired additional gunshots. 

Following the second volley of shots Frederique lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the woodline at 3200 New York Avenue. After the he crashed, he fled on foot. Both officers were able to apprehend the defendant in front of a utility shed nearby. The officers then administered aid to the injured party and requested EMS.

A semi-auto handgun as well as what appeared to be marijuana, crack cocaine, and powdered cocaine were recovered from the scene. Frederique suffered minor cuts and abrasions as well as several broken ribs. 

Frederique was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony evading, and resisting arrest.



October 18, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 17, 2017

Former Manager Of Zaxby's On Shallowford Road Pleads Guilty To $6,630 Theft

October 17, 2017

Trial Of Truck Driver In Ooltewah Exit Fatalities Set For Jan. 22


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

The former manager of the Zaxby's on Shallowford Road has pleaded guilty to the theft of $6,630.79 from the store. Jimmel Lajun Hill appeared before Judge Don Poole. Prosecutor Tom Landis ... (click for more)

The trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer in connection with six traffic deaths near the Ooltewah exit of I-75 has been reset for Monday, Jan. 22. Jury selection in Nashville will be the prior ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Former Manager Of Zaxby's On Shallowford Road Pleads Guilty To $6,630 Theft

The former manager of the Zaxby's on Shallowford Road has pleaded guilty to the theft of $6,630.79 from the store. Jimmel Lajun Hill appeared before Judge Don Poole. Prosecutor Tom Landis said Hill would falsely state that customers had asked for refunds after complaints about the food. He was caught on video making false entries, it was stated. The thefts occurred between ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: UT A 34-Point ‘Dog

I can’t remember a time in my life when a University of Tennessee football team has been a five touchdown underdog and this comes at a time when my primary-care physician tells me, “Let’s face it … you are old.” That said, even when I look at myself naked in the bathroom mirror I ain’t as ugly as what I fear will happen in Tuscaloosa this coming Saturday. I can remember the Tide ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Beats Sullivan South 3-0 In Class AA State VolleyBall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to performing on volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 TSSAA state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing the defending and five-time champions, the Lady Hurricanes raced past the Lady Rebels out of Kingsport 3-0 and advanced to the second ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors