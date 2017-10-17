Rep. Scott DesJarlais Running For New Term; Says He Proudly Supports President Trump

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais, a Republican from South Pittsburg and member of the House Armed Services Committee, on Monday announced his candidacy to represent Tennessee's Fourth District next term.

"This country has a military readiness crisis. Threats are mounting. I've been working hard to address troop strength, training, equipment, and strategy, and want to continue that important work supporting brave Tennesseans, serving in harm's way, and a local defense industry that employs tens of thousands of people across the Volunteer State," said Rep. DesJarlais.

The Fourth District in Middle Tennessee lies at the heart of the Aerospace and Defense Technology Corridor including Fort Campbell, Arnold Air Force Base, Redstone Arsenal, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and more, he noted.

Rep. DesJarlais cited recent Navy accidents as evidence of the need for the defense bill he helped usher through the House of Representatives. "Like Obamacare repeal and border security, that solution to a big problem also sits in the Senate," he said.

"I'm proud of our new Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, and will push the agenda Republicans promised Tennessee voters."

Despite obstruction from Democrats and even some Republicans in Washington, D.C., Rep. DesJarlais pointed to successes in the current Congress, such as Veterans Administration reform. New laws expedite the appeals process, as well as hiring and firing at the VA.

Rep. DesJarlais has voted to cut regulations harming energy and agriculture. “Returning more conservatives to Congress -- people who will help President Trump reduce federal interference -- will lead to more economic opportunity for every Tennessean," said Rep. DesJarlais.

In addition, the candidate for Congress in 2018 is a member of the House Agriculture Committee. "It is an honor serving my constituents, who expect a Representative to fight for them, not the Washington status quo," he said.

"I appreciate the kind words and encouragement from so many patriots in our district, urging me to continue my work to improve the economy and national security.”

Tonight, Rep. DesJarlais will kick off his campaign at the annual Warren County GOP Chili Dinner and finish the week in Cleveland for its 175th Anniversary celebration. He has meetings with local agriculture, energy and law enforcement groups planned throughout the week.