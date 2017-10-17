Trial Of Truck Driver In Ooltewah Exit Fatalities Set For Jan. 22

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer in connection with six traffic deaths near the Ooltewah exit of I-75 has been reset for Monday, Jan. 22.

Jury selection in Nashville will be the prior Thursday.

The case was last postponed because of an issue about a federal witness giving defense proof about a blood test.

A test by a federal lab gave a lower level of meth in the defendant's blood than the state test.

Judge Don Poole has set down an order that the defense can take the deposition of the federal lab official.