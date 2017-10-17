 Wednesday, October 18, 2017 49.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


City Council Rejects Share Of Big City Contract Recommended By Berke Administration For Start-Up Staffing Firm

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night rejected awarding a share of a big contract for a start-up staffing firm that had been pushed by the Berke administration.

Councilman Chip Henderson made a motion to approve "for the purpose of discussion" on the plan to give Msi Workforce Solutions part of the work along with a North Chattanooga firm that has had the contract for temporary staffing for 11 years.

No one seconded the motion, so it died.

The full work will go to Outsource Staffing, which recently signed a new three-year contract after the council earlier voted 7-2 to omit the new firm headed by Marty and Donna Lowe from the resolution.

However, Councilman Henderson later asked that the measure be brought back up.

Rusty Hall, who heads Outsource Staffing said in a recent bid on the new contract he noticed that the Lowe firm had listed the same pay for regular hours as overtime. He said the city threw out the Lowe bid after he pointed out that was illegal.

Then he said city purchasing came up with a completely new bidding process with a 30-page document based on a 100-point ranking. He said the factors of experience and cost had low point values.

Bonnie Woodward, city purchasing director, said the departments could structure their bids any way they wanted.

She also said the fact that the Lowes have filed two personal bankruptcies was not a factor.

Donna Christian Lowe has been active in a number of local political campaigns, including that for Mayor Andy Berke, who has praised her for her civic involvement.



October 18, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 17, 2017

Pena Convicted Of Aggravated Child Molestation In Murray County; Facing Life Sentence


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE  REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

 Diego Martin Pena (39) of  193 Bells Ferry Road, White, Ga.,  has been convicted by a Murray County Jury of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and statutory ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE  REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO COMPLY --- ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN  209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It’s hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. “I asked ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Canes Knocked To State Volleyball Loser's Bracket By Portland

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing a five-time and defending champion from Kingsport, Tennessee, East Hamilton notched an impressive 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17. ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors