County Commission Turns $747,533 Of Unused Capital Project Discretionary Funds To County Schools

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

The County Commission voted Wednesday to turn over to the county schools $747,533 left over from capital project commissioner discretionary funds.

Commissioners said that amount can go with the $100 million recently approved through a tax increase for county school repairs and new construction.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger earlier cut out $900,000 in commissioner discretionary funds included annually in the operations budget.

However, commissioners said he later advised that $900,000 was set aside for commissioner projects in a line of credit. 

That money was available to a commission "who had a project and could get four votes to go along with him."

The only money spent from that line item was funding for the Red Bank track as well as a small amount for a paint machine in Commissioner Chester Bankston's district.

Commissioner Bankston asked for some $500,000 to be spent on the Central High track, but that was not approved. Commissioner Greg Beck said it would not have been fair to spend so much in one district, while leaving out projects in other districts.

 



October 18, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 18, 2017

Man Who Was Shot At Intown Suites On Lee Highway Has Drug Charges Bound To Grand Jury

October 18, 2017

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN ...

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared ...

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ...


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN B 51 F 0 1 GS 1674936 SIMPLE ASSAULT WHITE, JESSICA LYNN W 28 F 0 1 GS 1675400 CRIMINAL TRESPASSING True Bills: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN W 33 F 303224 1 2 GS 1675402 THEFT OF PROPERTY ...

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes. A drug investigator said Eaker was found unconscious inside his vehicle at the Mapco located down Lee Highway from the motel. He ...

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ...

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It's hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. "I asked ...

Sports

Lady Canes Knocked To State Volleyball Loser's Bracket By Portland

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to volleyball's biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday's opening match of the 2017 state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing a five-time and defending champion from Kingsport, Tennessee, East Hamilton notched an impressive 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17. ...

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU's Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ...


