County Commission Turns $747,533 Of Unused Capital Project Discretionary Funds To County Schools

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

The County Commission voted Wednesday to turn over to the county schools $747,533 left over from capital project commissioner discretionary funds.

Commissioners said that amount can go with the $100 million recently approved through a tax increase for county school repairs and new construction.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger earlier cut out $900,000 in commissioner discretionary funds included annually in the operations budget.

However, commissioners said he later advised that $900,000 was set aside for commissioner projects in a line of credit.

That money was available to a commission "who had a project and could get four votes to go along with him."

The only money spent from that line item was funding for the Red Bank track as well as a small amount for a paint machine in Commissioner Chester Bankston's district.

Commissioner Bankston asked for some $500,000 to be spent on the Central High track, but that was not approved. Commissioner Greg Beck said it would not have been fair to spend so much in one district, while leaving out projects in other districts.