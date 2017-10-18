Corker Cosponsors Alexander-Murray Legislation To Stabilize Individual Health Insurance Market

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday cosponsored bipartisan legislation to stabilize the individual health insurance market and begin to lower the cost of premiums. The bill was authored by Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and Ranking Member Patty Murray.

“Congress has a responsibility to ensure that families in Tennessee and across our country who receive health insurance through the individual market do not continue to be burdened with rising premiums and fewer choices,” said Senator Corker. “This bill is a temporary fix that will give states the flexibility they need as we work to develop a health care replacement that will stand the test of time and work better for the American people, and I applaud Senator Alexander’s leadership on this important issue.”