Graysville, Tn., Man Charged With Making Graphic Photos Of Several Rhea Children

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

A 44-year-old Graysville, Tn., man has been charged with especially aggravated exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Bradley Shane Rose took graphic photos of several Rhea County children and sent them to a registered sex offender in California. Rhea County authorities were tipped off by California law enforcement.

Rose was taken into custody at the Walmart in Dayton.

He is being held at the Rhea County Jail.

Some of the local children in the photos have been identified, it was stated. All are under the age of 12.