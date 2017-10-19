Thursday, October 19, 2017

Here is the latest Hamilton County jail booking report:

AGEE, APRIL MICHELLE

116 HENRY DAVIS RD HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

1727 COLLIE WAY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BESS, KATRINA IRENE

1848 HIDDEN RIDGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

262 WALNUT AVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)

---

BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

3905 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)

---

BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER

6922 GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

BURLESON, EARL EVERETT

6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE

1005 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND---CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK8913 PINE RIDGE ROAD, 8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT1902 EAST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)---DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140---DOBBS, THOMAS LEE3906 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)---EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS900 MT. CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FORD, JASON EUGENE1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045550Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBEREVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FULLER, TRESSLEE DEWAYNE501 WHISPERING PINES DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GILPATRICK, TERRY CLARK7701 FARMWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---GRIFFITH, CHELSEA ELIZABETH8528 BROCK PLACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---HANKS, STACY VANESSA6774 RIVER STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HARKNESS, L C28 CANNON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE309 WALMART DR, LOT 16 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUBBARD, BRANDON LAMAR2516 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA2321 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINIAL IMPERSONATION---JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE4040 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, CHARLES JULIUS2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCCLISTER, SHALENA KAE1912 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS513 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORRIS, ANGELA DELANE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD225 DOLORES LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PECK, MEGAN NICOLE184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)---PEREZ, MARIA L7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PONDER, JAMES ANTHONY169 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RICHARDSON, DARRELL JOE13777 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 373797855Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR1216 ESSEX LN APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SCHRADER, DEREK LEE4152 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMPSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 39160201---SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN1305 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY UNDER $500.VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---SMITH, EMMITT RAVI727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON7536 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOLVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TONEY, WINFIELD PATTON5501 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---TURNER, RALPH1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE336 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)---WILSON, SHANNON4714 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODY, SHEILA MARIEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WORKS, JAMES LEON9103 GREYSTONE VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM (CATOOSA COUNTY )---YORK, CHASITY NICOLE1868 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123026Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS

