Police Blotter: Man Sends $1,200 In Gift Cards To Internet Scammer For "Sick Grandma"; Woman Described As Frequent Shoplifter Tries To Leave Kohl's With New Underwear On

A man on Noah Reid Road said he was scammed by an unknown suspect over the Internet. He said he put an ad onto Craig's list for a girlfriend and had someone who claimed to be a woman start talking with him. The suspect stated her name was Lyola Madge Payne Bair and she was 33. She said she lived in Chattanooga at the Meridian Apartments but did not know the apartment number. The woman sent victim multiple pictures of a female and stated that these were pictures of her. Suspect then told victim she needed $1,200 for her sick grandma. The man bought various gift cards, which he sent to her. The card numbers were processed and used. Police said the man "was out his money and he did not here from the suspect again. He then realized it was a scam but was not able to get his money back."

* * *

A resident of Crompton Street stated that sometime during the night someone damaged his vehicle that was parked outside one of the residences he owns. The damage was caused sometime during the night after he left the location to ride bikes with his friend. Upon his return he found the vehicle damaged and a large construction dumpster tagged with a gang sign. He said the damage was not there nor was the vandalism on the trash bin prior to the bike ride.

* * *

A man said his gray Ford Escape broken into at the 800 block of Chestnut Street. A Canon Camera, a M&P Shield magazine (with nine bullets in it), and two Iphone charging cables were taken. The loss was valued at $600. He said that his vehicle was left unlocked and said that he did not have any suspect info at this time. An officer checked the area for any video surveillance and also spoke with other officer's who have been dealing with this same type of problem.

* * *

A woman in the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road said that the dogs in the apartment above her had been barking for hours and sounded stressed. An officer McCall found the door to the apartment upstairs unlocked. Police cleared the residence and found nothing out of place. Police also checked on the dogs and found them to be ok as well.

* * *

A resident of Fairhills Drive said someone threw fireworks on her front porch early in the morning.

* * *

Police responded to 2115 Gunbarrel Road in the parking lot of Jason's Deli in regards to a theft from vehicle. A man said he and his girlfriend had gone into a restaurant around 4:15 p.m.. He said he was only in there about 20 minutes and when he returned he noticed his black and red case containing his Matthews Z7 Compound bow was missing. He said it also had broadhead and other accessories worth an estimated $1,800. He said he did leave his doors unlocked and nothing else was taken.

* * *

A resident of 845 Oak St. stated he had just bought a motorcycle and had it parked in front of his residence. There was a cover protector on the bike and he last saw it when he was inside his residence at approx 9 p.m. When he woke up the following morning he realized the cover for his bike was lying on the ground and his bike was gone. He has no suspect info and does not know who stole his bike. The stolen motorcycle was later located abandoned on a parking lot by patrol and was returned to the owner.

* * *

A man said while he was hiking on the Blue Blaze Trail at Moccasin Bend there was a theft from his vehicle. When he returned he noticed his passenger side window had been busted out and a backpack containing his Ipad and head phones had been stolen. An officer observed broken glass in the vehicle and on the ground around the vehicle.

* * *

At Kohl's on Highway 153, store personnel observed an habitual shoplifting offender (suspect, Jessica Lynn White) entering the women's fitting room while toting a $26 undergarment. Ms. White exited the women's fitting room without the $26.00 undergarment in view. A loss prevention specialist promptly checked the women's fitting room area and was unable to locate the merchandise. She detained Ms. White after she passed the business's final points of sale. Police said Ms. White "readily confessed to actually wearing the undergarments and implored loss prevention for absolution. White was able to arrange restitution to the business for her ill-gotten gains (the merchandise was deemed unsellable due to being in close contact with White's genitalia).... thus no charges were pressed. Loss prevention imposed a lifetime ban decree (from all Kohl's Department Stores nationwide) against White."

* * *

At a convenience store at 3410 Campbell St., the clerk said an unknown black female came in and was irate about gas and $6 that she had paid. He said the woman got angry and pushed numerous shelves over into the floor. An officer watched the video but was unable to identify the female.

* * *

A woman said she parked her 2004 Subaru Outback on Greenback Lane in her driveway. She stated that when her mother was going to work she noticed damage to the right front of the vehicle. The woman said she had left the keys in her vehicle over night. She suspects someone stole her vehicle, wrecked it, and brought it back. She found her cars keys a short distance away in the grass. Her Michael Kors wallet along with her driver's license and $195 in cash were taken from her vehicle.

* * *

An employee of Hertz Rental Car located at 1101 Airport Road said a white male suspect (40-50 years old, 5'09", wearing a military style jacket and blue jeans) was walking around the parking lot and inquiring about renting a vehicle. He told the suspect he needed to go to the airport location to actually rent a vehicle. At that time the suspect entered an unlocked 2017 GMC Yukon and left the parking lot. The Hertz employee attempted to follow the suspect, but realized too late the suspect was stealing the vehicle. He last saw the suspect driving the vehicle towards Brainerd Road. The employee said the keys to all of the vehicles are routinely left in the vehicles while on the lot.

* * *

A resident of Standifer Gap Road showed an officer on video surveillance where a tan GMC truck had passed by his home. When the truck passed by the second time, it had his trailer and ATV hitched to the truck. He was unable to get a tag number of the vehicle. This occurred at around 9:20 a.m. There were two males inside the vehicle. The video was unable to make a positive identification. The man said he had seen the truck around a few times. The trailer is a black, six foot X four foot black Ditch Witch trailer. The ATV is forest green in color with over-sized tires and aluminum wheels, and a DNR sticker on the right side of the fuel tank.

* * *

A woman on North Terrace said her radio and the title to her son's motorcycle was stolen from her vehicle. She stated some time after midnight someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and removed her Planet Audio radio ($180) and the title. The son stated his 1999 Katona 750 Motorcycle had been stolen from that address approximately two hours prior to police arrival. He said his mother was home at the time when a white truck pulled down their driveway and the driver, a white male with face and neck tattoos and a pistol shoved down the front of his pants, told her he was there to repossess the motorcycle. She said the driver refused to provide any paperwork or identification. The son stated he is concerned that the title to his other motorcycle, a 2002 Suzuki GSX, was stolen and given to the driver who claimed to be repossessing his motorcycle. He believes the driver took the wrong motorcycle and could return.

* * *

At a store at 5799 Brainerd Road, the manager said an unknown male stole two pairs of Nike shoes. She said the suspect was inside the store for about one hour. She said he was trying on shoes and he tried on one of the stolen shoes. He asked them to try another size and, when she went to the back to get the shoes, the suspect grabbed a box of tennis shoes and ran out of the store in an unknown direction while wearing the shoes he has tried on. The man left his old shoes in the store.

* * *

At the High Point Climbing Gym on Broad Street, police spoke with a man who said two of his bikes had been stolen. He stated the bikes were last seen locked up to a bike rack right outside the building. One of the bikes was a black and white Masi road bike valued at $1,100. The other was an all yellow road bike valued at $300. Police searched the area, including the Community Kitchen and Salvation Army, but could not locate the bikes.