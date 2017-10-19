Kedarrian Higgins Arrested After SWAT Team Called Out In East Ridge

Thursday, October 19, 2017

East Ridge Police on Wednesday arrested Kedarrian Higgins after a SWAT team was called out.

Police responded to 3211 Blackhawk Trail on a report of an aggravated domestic assault. Edlicia Oattes reported that her son had attempted to strike her in the face with a pipe, then physically assaulted her.

Higgins went back into the house before police arrived. He would not answer the door or the phone. Officers attempted to call the house for almost two hours. When officers could get no answer, East Ridge SWAT was called and responded to the scene.

Before SWAT deployed, Higgins answered the phone and agreed to come outside, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Collegedale Police SWAT also responded with East Ridge SWAT to assist.