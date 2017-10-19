 Thursday, October 19, 2017 61.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Kedarrian Higgins Arrested After SWAT Team Called Out In East Ridge

Thursday, October 19, 2017
East Ridge Police on Wednesday arrested Kedarrian Higgins after a SWAT team was called out.

Police responded to 3211 Blackhawk Trail on a report of an aggravated domestic assault. Edlicia Oattes reported that her son had attempted to strike her in the face with a pipe, then physically assaulted her.

Higgins went back into the house before police arrived. He would not answer the door or the phone. Officers attempted to call the house for almost two hours. When officers could get no answer, East Ridge SWAT was called and responded to the scene.

Before SWAT deployed, Higgins answered the phone and agreed to come outside, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Collegedale Police SWAT also responded with East Ridge SWAT to assist.



Tristian O'Kelley Gets 10-Year Sentence For Selling Large Quantities Of Marijuana, Being Felon With Guns

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Signal Mountain Man Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Selling Meth


A Tunnel Boulevard man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of weapons. Tristian O'Kelley, ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Signal Mountain man has been given a 10-year federal prison sentence for selling meth. Damien Ray Gaddis, 29, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Gaddis on Feb. 27, 2015, was stopped ... (click for more)


Tristian O'Kelley Gets 10-Year Sentence For Selling Large Quantities Of Marijuana, Being Felon With Guns

A Tunnel Boulevard man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of weapons. Tristian O'Kelley, 28, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On Sept. 30, 2016, Chattanooga Police narcotics detectives, with the assistance of special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Trump - And Response

Hardly a day, even a moment, goes by when some news flash appears sharing what  Trump  said or did. Not catchy and cute as we might feel when we see the baby turn over for the first time or say Da, da. Instead, this grown man and our president defies child cooing and smiling and instead frowns amid growing anger that we voted for this man, a grown up not quite potty-trained.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Schools On Agenda

Hamilton County School Superintendent Bryan Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a plan for several new public schools will be included on Thursday night’s School Board agenda. Hamilton County has fallen woefully behind other metro school districts in the state and, with an estimated $340 million in deferred repairs, upgrading facilities - that now average over 40 years old - was ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Hits One Last Bump In The Road At State Volleyball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It’s not like Signal Mountain hasn’t been down this bumpy road before. Despite the obstacles created by losing early in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament, the Lady Eagles have proven to be cautious, but relentless drivers on a path back to title contention twice before. They’re on the same course this October. After losing to Knox Catholic ... (click for more)

Baylor Advances To State Final; Sale Creek Ousted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Baylor Lady Red Raiders are one win away from another D-II Class AA state volleyball championship. Facing the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles for the third time this season here at Blackman High School Wednesday morning in the winner’s bracket final, Baylor was able to advance by winning in four sets, but it was a battle for the ages where two really good ... (click for more)


