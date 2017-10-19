Chattanooga Man Found With Assault Rifle, Drugs Gets 65-Month Federal Prison Term

Thursday, October 19, 2017

A Chattanooga man who was found with an assault rifle, other weapons and drugs at his home, has been sentenced to 65 months in federal prison.

Larry Douglas Jr. appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

On July 28, 2016, the Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant on the defendant’s residence. CPD found two rifles - an AR 15 semi-automatic assault rifle and a 30 caliber carbine. CPD also found approximately a quarter of a pound of marijuana which was packaged in five different bags and $230 in the defendant’s pocket.

Douglas admitted the guns and marijuana were his.

His prior felony convictions include manslaughter and having contraband in a penal institution.