 Thursday, October 19, 2017 61.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Man Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Selling Meth

Thursday, October 19, 2017
Damien Ray Gaddis
Damien Ray Gaddis

A Signal Mountain man has been given a 10-year federal prison sentence for selling meth.

Damien Ray Gaddis, 29, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Gaddis on Feb. 27, 2015, was stopped by a Red Bank officer, who recognized him from a drug investigation. Gaddis was found with $4,500 cash as well as a jar of meth, baggies, a night vision camera and other baggies containing both meth and marijuana.

Officers staked out the home of Gaddis on March 12, 2015, and afterward stopped a vehicle that just left there. A female in the car was found with meth, scales and other drug paraphernalia. She admitted she got the drugs from Gaddis and was to deliver some to another man.

A short time later, officers stopped Gaddis' car that was occupied by him, another person and three children. It also contained meth, two sets of scales, other paraphernalia and $4,500 cash.

A search of Gaddis' house turned up more meth, a drug ledger, scales, baggies containing pills, and two boxes of 9mm ammunition.

Gaddis said he had been selling meth for the past six months. He said gram quantities in August-September 2014 and worked his way up to eight ounces per week over a five-week period.

Police responded on Jan. 6, 2016, to a residence on Redlands Drive in Chattanooga. A caller said several men were loading items from the residence into several vehicles without permission. 

Gaddis was among those at the scene, standing in a ditch. Police said 30 grams of meth were in the ditch. One of the men admitted he had sold the meth found in the ditch to Gaddis. A Mossberg rifle was found in Gaddis' vehicle. 

 

 



October 19, 2017

Tristian O'Kelley Gets 10-Year Sentence For Selling Large Quantities Of Marijuana, Being Felon With Guns

October 19, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 19, 2017

Signal Mountain Man Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Selling Meth


A Tunnel Boulevard man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of weapons. Tristian O'Kelley, ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Signal Mountain man has been given a 10-year federal prison sentence for selling meth. Damien Ray Gaddis, 29, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Gaddis on Feb. 27, 2015, was stopped ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tristian O'Kelley Gets 10-Year Sentence For Selling Large Quantities Of Marijuana, Being Felon With Guns

A Tunnel Boulevard man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of weapons. Tristian O'Kelley, 28, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. On Sept. 30, 2016, Chattanooga Police narcotics detectives, with the assistance of special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Trump - And Response

Hardly a day, even a moment, goes by when some news flash appears sharing what  Trump  said or did. Not catchy and cute as we might feel when we see the baby turn over for the first time or say Da, da. Instead, this grown man and our president defies child cooing and smiling and instead frowns amid growing anger that we voted for this man, a grown up not quite potty-trained.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Schools On Agenda

Hamilton County School Superintendent Bryan Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a plan for several new public schools will be included on Thursday night’s School Board agenda. Hamilton County has fallen woefully behind other metro school districts in the state and, with an estimated $340 million in deferred repairs, upgrading facilities - that now average over 40 years old - was ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Hits One Last Bump In The Road At State Volleyball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It’s not like Signal Mountain hasn’t been down this bumpy road before. Despite the obstacles created by losing early in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament, the Lady Eagles have proven to be cautious, but relentless drivers on a path back to title contention twice before. They’re on the same course this October. After losing to Knox Catholic ... (click for more)

Baylor Advances To State Final; Sale Creek Ousted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Baylor Lady Red Raiders are one win away from another D-II Class AA state volleyball championship. Facing the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles for the third time this season here at Blackman High School Wednesday morning in the winner’s bracket final, Baylor was able to advance by winning in four sets, but it was a battle for the ages where two really good ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors