Signal Mountain Man Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Selling Meth

Thursday, October 19, 2017

A Signal Mountain man has been given a 10-year federal prison sentence for selling meth.

Damien Ray Gaddis, 29, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Gaddis on Feb. 27, 2015, was stopped by a Red Bank officer, who recognized him from a drug investigation. Gaddis was found with $4,500 cash as well as a jar of meth, baggies, a night vision camera and other baggies containing both meth and marijuana.

Officers staked out the home of Gaddis on March 12, 2015, and afterward stopped a vehicle that just left there. A female in the car was found with meth, scales and other drug paraphernalia. She admitted she got the drugs from Gaddis and was to deliver some to another man.

A short time later, officers stopped Gaddis' car that was occupied by him, another person and three children. It also contained meth, two sets of scales, other paraphernalia and $4,500 cash.

A search of Gaddis' house turned up more meth, a drug ledger, scales, baggies containing pills, and two boxes of 9mm ammunition.

Gaddis said he had been selling meth for the past six months. He said gram quantities in August-September 2014 and worked his way up to eight ounces per week over a five-week period.

Police responded on Jan. 6, 2016, to a residence on Redlands Drive in Chattanooga. A caller said several men were loading items from the residence into several vehicles without permission.

Gaddis was among those at the scene, standing in a ditch. Police said 30 grams of meth were in the ditch. One of the men admitted he had sold the meth found in the ditch to Gaddis. A Mossberg rifle was found in Gaddis' vehicle.