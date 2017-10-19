Tristian O'Kelley Gets 10-Year Sentence For Selling Large Quantities Of Marijuana, Being Felon With Guns

Thursday, October 19, 2017

A Tunnel Boulevard man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of weapons.

Tristian O'Kelley, 28, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

On Sept. 30, 2016, Chattanooga Police narcotics detectives, with the assistance of special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a narcotics search warrant at 2607 Tunnel Blvd.

Upon approaching the residence and making entry, CPD detectives located the defendant and his girlfriend inside. During the search of the residence, law enforcement found $1,484 cash, approximately seven pounds of marijuana, three firearms (A Make: Hi-Point; Model: JHP; Caliber: .45; with an obliterated Serial number, A Make: Taurus; Model: PT945; Caliber: .45, and A Make: Glock; Model: 23; Caliber; .40), ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and paperwork belonging to the defendant.

The Glock firearm was also found to have been reported stolen.

When questioned about the narcotics and firearms recovered from the residence, O'Kelley stated that both the marijuana and all three firearms belonged to him. He said he had just moved the marijuana from his vehicle into the residence immediately prior to law enforcement executing the search warrant.

When asked about the marijuana in the residence, he said he purchased the marijuana from a man known as “Jorge.” He said he purchases marijuana from “Jorge” in Dalton, Ga.,, approximately two times a month, and had just re-upped the previous day. According to the defendant, he typically purchases approximately four to five pounds of marijuana from “Jorge” at a time, and pays $1,100.00 per pound.

He said he had been dealing with “Jorge” for approximately one year.

When asked about the Glock and the Taurus firearms, O'Kelley stated that he purchased both firearms out of the trunk of a car from a man he knows as “Bubba” approximately seven to eight years ago. He said he paid $190-$200 total for both firearms. He said he knew “Bubba” from previously selling him marijuana.

When asked about the HI Point firearm with the obliterated serial number, O'Kelley said “Bubba” purchased it for him from a pawnshop approximately three to four years ago. He said he met “Bubba” and several other people at the duck pond in the East Lake neighborhood and provided “Bubba” with $150 to purchase the firearm for him from a pawnshop in Fort Oglethorpe.

When asked about the obliterated serial number on the HI Point, he admitted that he knew the serial number was scratched off because he noticed it when looking at the firearm upon receiving it from “Bubba.”

Prior felony convictions for O'Kelley include possession of cocaine for resale and possession of marijuana for resale.