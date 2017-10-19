 Thursday, October 19, 2017 71.2°F   clear   Clear

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Doug Overbey As U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Thursday, October 19, 2017

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved Tennessee State Senator Doug Overbey’s nomination to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee:

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’ve known Doug for a long time – and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service -- practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly.

I am glad the Senate Judiciary Committee approved his nomination today, and I look forward to his confirmation.” 



Jay's Owner Says She Was Drinking At Wilder Street Bar Because It Was A Surprise Party In Her Honor

James Crick, 61, Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery In Whitfield County

Hixson Man Charged With Locking Woman In House, Hitting Her In Head With Hammer


Jay’s bar at 1914 Wilder St., has been cited to the beer board several times in the past and punished with the suspension of its beer license multiple times since 2013. At the Thursday morning meeting of the beer board, the owner of the business was cited again on Sept. 28, for several of the same reasons. A routine bar check conducted by Chattanooga patrol officers on a Thursday ... (click for more)

James Crick, 61, was arrested in Whitfield County, after an armed robbery on Thursday. Whitfield County 911 was notified at approximately 10:44 a.m. of a bank robbery occurring at the Wells Fargo Bank, at 2114 Cleveland Highway. The suspect entered the bank and pulled out a handgun and started waving it around at bank employees and customers. He demanded cash from two of ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Deer Decline At Enterprise South Nature Park

There are now 11 fewer deer to see at Enterprise Nature Park. The hunters snuck another one in secretly so as not to cause controversy.   I go to that park three or four times a week, and haven't seen any deer for months, and I used to see them all the time. They had to put out "salt licks" to attract deer from surrounding areas outside the park. Then they killed them ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Schools On Agenda

Hamilton County School Superintendent Bryan Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a plan for several new public schools will be included on Thursday night’s School Board agenda. Hamilton County has fallen woefully behind other metro school districts in the state and, with an estimated $340 million in deferred repairs, upgrading facilities - that now average over 40 years old - was ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA ... (click for more)

Baylor Advances To State Final; Sale Creek Ousted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Baylor Lady Red Raiders are one win away from another D-II Class AA state volleyball championship. Facing the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles for the third time this season here at Blackman High School Wednesday morning in the winner’s bracket final, Baylor was able to advance by winning in four sets, but it was a battle for the ages where two really good ... (click for more)


