Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Doug Overbey As U.S. Attorney For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Thursday, October 19, 2017

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved Tennessee State Senator Doug Overbey’s nomination to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee:

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’ve known Doug for a long time – and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service -- practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly. I am glad the Senate Judiciary Committee approved his nomination today, and I look forward to his confirmation.”