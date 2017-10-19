James Crick, 61, Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery In Whitfield County

Thursday, October 19, 2017

James Crick, 61, was arrested in Whitfield County, after an armed robbery on Thursday.

Whitfield County 911 was notified at approximately 10:44 a.m. of a bank robbery occurring at the Wells Fargo Bank, at 2114 Cleveland Highway.

The suspect entered the bank and pulled out a handgun and started waving it around at bank employees and customers. He demanded cash from two of the bank tellers. After obtaining some cash, the suspect exited the bank and was observed getting into a gold Ford Explorer “Sport Track” and traveling east on Dawnville Road.

Upon being notified of the robbery, Deputy Beth Gomez was in the area of Dawnville Road and Highway 286. Deputy Gomez started traveling west on Dawnville Road and met a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. She turned around on the vehicle and was able to get it stopped on Highway 286. After determining the suspect matched the description of the robber, the suspect was taken into custody, at which time he attempted to flee on foot. He only got a few feet before being tackled by an officer. Upon conducting a search of the suspect’s vehicle a large sum of currency was found in the floorboard of the vehicle. The handgun used in the robbery was also recovered in the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as James Gilbert Crick, 61, of Presley Road, Dalton. Crick has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 12 counts of aggravated assault. The 12 counts are for pointing the firearm at each customer and bank employee inside the bank.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.