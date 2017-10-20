Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, October 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE

212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

---

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CODEINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION COCAINE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL

3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH

1189 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BROWN, AMIR JEREMIAH

7813 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAGLE, TALLEY

9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARDEN, DANIEL RAY

3536 CLAREMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR

508 ROYAL CREST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

---

CUNNINGHAM, ANTHONY

4609 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVENPORT, BRENDA G

9366 WEATHERBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT

1239 WILLARD CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

---

DEFRIES, JESSE DANIEL

230 RICHARD ROAD LYNCHBURG, 37352

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)

---

FORRESTER, CURTIS LEE

4612 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

1616 STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE

4150 CHURCH HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

FRICKS, DAVID H

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

---

GASTON, ROBERT GEORGE

9134 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN

4740 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434441

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GUNNER, TRAVIS WESLEY

3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HARDLEY, EBONY LINDAFAYE

2177 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARPER, BRIANNA

4142 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HESTER, VICTORIA JUNE

512 BRYAN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FALSE REPORTS

---

HICKMAN, RICHARD LAVERNE

4713 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163115

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HODGE, MICHAEL PAUL

331 POPLAR ST #B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

---

JAMES, SOPHELIA YVETTE

203 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE

3919 BRANDT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KERLEY, BENTON TAYLOR

370 CARPENTER ROAD DUNLAP,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K

639 GROSS ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV

---

LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN

405 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

---

LOPEZ, JUAN BATISTA

600 BOSTON LANE CHATT, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

1925 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)---MANIS, DARYL WILLIAM175 BROOKSTONE COURT APT 4 DAYTON, 373211561Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY---MAYO, CLAYTON EDWARD318 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCGUIRE, DALETAVOUS1909 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, BELINDA GAIL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT W234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MITCHELL, CASHENDA5102 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102169Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL2014 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000---PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE1537 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PEMBERTON, MEGAN CELESTE6104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---PICKERELL, CHRISTOPHER SHANE23RD STREET CHATTING INN ROOM 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374091661Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---POWERS, KARRIE DENISE6876 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ROBERTS, DION DERRICK529 SHIPLEY LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBERTS, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCHMIDT, CHRISTOPHER TROYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, QUENTALSE L644 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)EVADING ARREST---SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL5358 HAISTEN COURTS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, TIA DENISE5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---TRAYLOR, MICHAELA B3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WADE, JEREMY EDWARD662 MORGAN RD NW #321 CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---WATKINS, MARKITA MARIA4714 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WHITE, KATIE DARLENE3112 MOSE WOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000---WICKS, DAVID PAUL3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WITT, MICHAEL TAYLOR1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WITT, TYLER N1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE6938 ETHAN TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YORK, BRANDON THOMAS7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

