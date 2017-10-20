Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE
212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CODEINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL
3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH
1189 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BROWN, AMIR JEREMIAH
7813 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAGLE, TALLEY
9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARDEN, DANIEL RAY
3536 CLAREMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR
508 ROYAL CREST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
CUNNINGHAM, ANTHONY
4609 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVENPORT, BRENDA G
9366 WEATHERBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
1239 WILLARD CHATTANOOGA, 374042222
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
DEFRIES, JESSE DANIEL
230 RICHARD ROAD LYNCHBURG, 37352
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)
---
FORRESTER, CURTIS LEE
4612 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
1616 STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE
4150 CHURCH HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
FRICKS, DAVID H
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
GASTON, ROBERT GEORGE
9134 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
4740 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434441
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GUNNER, TRAVIS WESLEY
3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARDLEY, EBONY LINDAFAYE
2177 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARPER, BRIANNA
4142 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HESTER, VICTORIA JUNE
512 BRYAN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
---
HICKMAN, RICHARD LAVERNE
4713 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163115
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODGE, MICHAEL PAUL
331 POPLAR ST #B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
JAMES, SOPHELIA YVETTE
203 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE
3919 BRANDT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KERLEY, BENTON TAYLOR
370 CARPENTER ROAD DUNLAP,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K
639 GROSS ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV
---
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
405 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
LOPEZ, JUAN BATISTA
600 BOSTON LANE CHATT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
1925 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
MANIS, DARYL WILLIAM
175 BROOKSTONE COURT APT 4 DAYTON, 373211561
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY
---
MAYO, CLAYTON EDWARD
318 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCGUIRE, DALETAVOUS
1909 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD
4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, BELINDA GAIL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT W234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MITCHELL, CASHENDA
5102 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102169
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL
2014 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
1537 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PEMBERTON, MEGAN CELESTE
6104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
PICKERELL, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
23RD STREET CHATTING INN ROOM 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374091661
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO
1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POWERS, KARRIE DENISE
6876 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
ROBERTS, DION DERRICK
529 SHIPLEY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBERTS, SHANNON DARLINA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHMIDT, CHRISTOPHER TROY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, QUENTALSE L
644 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT
511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
EVADING ARREST
---
SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY
9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
5358 HAISTEN COURTS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, TIA DENISE
5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TRAYLOR, MICHAELA B
3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WADE, JEREMY EDWARD
662 MORGAN RD NW #321 CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
WATKINS, MARKITA MARIA
4714 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHITE, KATIE DARLENE
3112 MOSE WOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WICKS, DAVID PAUL
3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WITT, MICHAEL TAYLOR
1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITT, TYLER N
1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
6938 ETHAN TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
Here are the mug shots:
|AILEY, SLATON R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|CRAIG, DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/02/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRAIG, DELBERT W
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|ELDER, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KRUM, ERIC SEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
