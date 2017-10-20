 Friday, October 20, 2017 73.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, October 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE 
212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CODEINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER 
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL 
3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH 
1189 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BROWN, AMIR JEREMIAH 
7813 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE 
3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAGLE, TALLEY 
9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARDEN, DANIEL RAY 
3536 CLAREMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR 
508 ROYAL CREST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
CUNNINGHAM, ANTHONY 
4609 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVENPORT, BRENDA G 
9366 WEATHERBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT 
1239 WILLARD CHATTANOOGA, 374042222 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
DEFRIES, JESSE DANIEL 
230 RICHARD ROAD LYNCHBURG, 37352 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)
---
FORRESTER, CURTIS LEE 
4612 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD 
1616 STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE 
4150 CHURCH HILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
FRICKS, DAVID H 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
GASTON, ROBERT GEORGE 
9134 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN 
4740 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434441 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GUNNER, TRAVIS WESLEY 
3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARDLEY, EBONY LINDAFAYE 
2177 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARPER, BRIANNA 
4142 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HESTER, VICTORIA JUNE 
512 BRYAN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
---
HICKMAN, RICHARD LAVERNE 
4713 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163115 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODGE, MICHAEL PAUL 
331 POPLAR ST #B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
JAMES, SOPHELIA YVETTE 
203 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE 
3919 BRANDT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KERLEY, BENTON TAYLOR 
370 CARPENTER ROAD DUNLAP, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K 
639 GROSS ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV
---
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN 
405 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
LOPEZ, JUAN BATISTA 
600 BOSTON LANE CHATT, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
1925 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
MANIS, DARYL WILLIAM 
175 BROOKSTONE COURT APT 4 DAYTON, 373211561 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY
---
MAYO, CLAYTON EDWARD 
318 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCGUIRE, DALETAVOUS 
1909 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD 
4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, BELINDA GAIL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT W234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MITCHELL, CASHENDA 
5102 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102169 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL 
2014 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
1537 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PEMBERTON, MEGAN CELESTE 
6104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
PICKERELL, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
23RD STREET CHATTING INN ROOM 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374091661 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO 
1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POWERS, KARRIE DENISE 
6876 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
ROBERTS, DION DERRICK 
529 SHIPLEY LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBERTS, SHANNON DARLINA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHMIDT, CHRISTOPHER TROY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, QUENTALSE L 
644 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT 
511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
EVADING ARREST
---
SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY 
9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL 
5358 HAISTEN COURTS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, TIA DENISE 
5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TRAYLOR, MICHAELA B 
3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WADE, JEREMY EDWARD 
662 MORGAN RD NW #321 CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
WATKINS, MARKITA MARIA 
4714 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WHITE, KATIE DARLENE 
3112 MOSE WOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WICKS, DAVID PAUL 
3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WITT, MICHAEL TAYLOR 
1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITT, TYLER N 
1141 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
6938 ETHAN TRAIL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
AILEY, SLATON R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CODEINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BROWN, AMIR JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CAGLE, TALLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDEN, DANIEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CRAIG, DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/02/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CRAIG, DELBERT W
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
DEFRIES, JESSE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)
ELDER, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRICKS, DAVID H
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GUNNER, TRAVIS WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HESTER, VICTORIA JUNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FALSE REPORTS
HODGE, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
JAMES, SOPHELIA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERLEY, BENTON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE
KRUM, ERIC SEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
LOPEZ, JUAN BATISTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MANIS, DARYL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY
MCGUIRE, DALETAVOUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, CASHENDA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
OWENS, BRYAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEMBERTON, MEGAN CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PICKERELL, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POWERS, KARRIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBERTS, DION DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/16/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, SHANNON DARLINA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SMITH, QUENTALSE L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WADE, JEREMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



October 20, 2017

No Injuries Reported In Apartment Fire Friday Morning

October 20, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in North Chattanooga shortly before  10 a.m.  on Friday.   When firefighters arrived at 316 Chambliss ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE  212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

No Injuries Reported In Apartment Fire Friday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in North Chattanooga shortly before  10 a.m.  on Friday.   When firefighters arrived at 316 Chambliss Street, light smoke was showing from the quadplex. Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the fire appears to have started on the backside of one of the apartments. Chief Warren said a neighbor was ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Managed Hunting Is Necessary In Maintaining A Stable Deer Population - And Response

I enjoy seeing the whitetail deer that we have in so many areas here in East Tennessee, but here in Hamilton County we have been approaching the maximum habitat sustainability in some places including the Enterprise South area. I make this statement due to the fact that I have seen up to 20 deer driving around in Hixson in one evening during the summer. I believe that TWRA is doing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: At Last! New Schools

In this me-me-me-only-me world of today, we-we-we-finally got a thrilling $125 million facility plan for the Hamilton County Department of Education on Thursday night. The School Board unanimously approved a well-thought-out “first Band-Aid” that will provide a new elementary school in Harrison, middle schools in East Hamilton and Howard, and a quite-satisfactory answer to move ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA ... (click for more)

Lanters Are Latest Sister Acts Leading Lady Flames Teams

When one looks back on the success of the Lee University women’s soccer program over the past 16 years, it is easy to see what sisters have provided. Records show the surge began in 2001 and continues today with senior Summer and freshman Anna Lanter (former Soddy Daisy High School standouts) helping spark the Lady Flames to a current 8-4 overall mark and 7-2 in the rugged Gulf ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors