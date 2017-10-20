Shaw Industries To Invest $42 Million At Decatur, Tn., Plant

Friday, October 20, 2017

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Shaw Industries Group, Inc. officials announced Friday that the floor products manufacturer will invest $42 million to upgrade its yarn facility in Decatur.





Shaw plans create 75 new jobs in Meigs County as part of the investment.





“I’d like to thank Shaw for its continued investment in Tennessee and this commitment to Meigs County,” Commissioner Rolfe said. “As the largest employer in Meigs County, Shaw plays a pivotal role in the economic well-being of the area and its residents. It’s encouraging news that Shaw will create 75 new jobs in the region and a testament to the skills of Meigs County’s workforce and Tennessee’s overall business climate.”





Shaw will modernize its facility, expanding capabilities that will allow the company to use both nylon and polyester fiber at the Meigs County facility. Shaw’s Decatur facility supplies yarn for the company’s carpet manufacturing locations.





The plant employs approximately 370 in Meigs County. Shaw operates five facilities in Tennessee, employing more than 650 Tennesseans statewide.





“By continuing to invest in our people, processes and products, Shaw is able to provide a diverse product mix, innovative design and the greatest quality and service to our customers,” Shaw’s Chairman and CEO Vance Bell said. “The upgrades to this facility are indicative of our commitment to advanced manufacturing and enhancing our operations as we rapidly respond to shifts in the market and customer preferences.”





Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Shaw offers a diverse portfolio of carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile, stone and laminate flooring products, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. Its brands include Anderson, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, Tuftex, USFloors and more. Shaw employs more than 20,000 associates worldwide.





Local officials applauded Shaw for its plans to invest in its Decatur facility.





“Shaw is the largest employer in Meigs County and we’re proud of its continued investment in our community,” Meigs County Mayor Bill James said.





“Shaw’s commitment to our county has been, and continues to be, a much valued partnership,” Meigs-Decatur Economic Development Corporation President J. Gid Redmond said. “We are very honored to have played a role in facilitating and extending this relationship. Growth of existing companies in our community is a primary focus for the board. This is a big success for Meigs County people, as most of our growth comes from companies expanding existing operations here.”





Interested applicants can visit shawinc.com/careers. Shaw will also host a job fair on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Family YMCA in Cleveland.





Decatur and Meigs County are represented by Senator Mike Bell (R–Riceville) and Rep. Dan Howell (R–Georgetown) in the Tennessee General Assembly.