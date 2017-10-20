 Friday, October 20, 2017 73.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Shaw Industries To Invest $42 Million At Decatur, Tn., Plant

Friday, October 20, 2017

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Shaw Industries Group, Inc. officials announced Friday that the floor products manufacturer will invest $42 million to upgrade its yarn facility in Decatur.


Shaw plans create 75 new jobs in Meigs County as part of the investment.


“I’d like to thank Shaw for its continued investment in Tennessee and this commitment to Meigs County,” Commissioner Rolfe said. “As the largest employer in Meigs County, Shaw plays a pivotal role in the economic well-being of the area and its residents. It’s encouraging news that Shaw will create 75 new jobs in the region and a testament to the skills of Meigs County’s workforce and Tennessee’s overall business climate.”


Shaw will modernize its facility, expanding capabilities that will allow the company to use both nylon and polyester fiber at the Meigs County facility. Shaw’s Decatur facility supplies yarn for the company’s carpet manufacturing locations.


The plant employs approximately 370 in Meigs County. Shaw operates five facilities in Tennessee, employing more than 650 Tennesseans statewide.


“By continuing to invest in our people, processes and products, Shaw is able to provide a diverse product mix, innovative design and the greatest quality and service to our customers,” Shaw’s Chairman and CEO Vance Bell said. “The upgrades to this facility are indicative of our commitment to advanced manufacturing and enhancing our operations as we rapidly respond to shifts in the market and customer preferences.”


Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Shaw offers a diverse portfolio of carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile, stone and laminate flooring products, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. Its brands include Anderson, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, Tuftex, USFloors and more. Shaw employs more than 20,000 associates worldwide.


Local officials applauded Shaw for its plans to invest in its Decatur facility.


“Shaw is the largest employer in Meigs County and we’re proud of its continued investment in our community,” Meigs County Mayor Bill James said.


“Shaw’s commitment to our county has been, and continues to be, a much valued partnership,” Meigs-Decatur Economic Development Corporation President J. Gid Redmond said. “We are very honored to have played a role in facilitating and extending this relationship. Growth of existing companies in our community is a primary focus for the board. This is a big success for Meigs County people, as most of our growth comes from companies expanding existing operations here.”


Interested applicants can visit shawinc.com/careers. Shaw will also host a job fair on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Family YMCA in Cleveland.


Decatur and Meigs County are represented by Senator Mike Bell (R–Riceville) and Rep. Dan Howell (R–Georgetown) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

 



October 20, 2017

No Injuries Reported In Apartment Fire Friday Morning

October 20, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in North Chattanooga shortly before  10 a.m.  on Friday.   When firefighters arrived at 316 Chambliss ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JERRY WAYNE  212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

No Injuries Reported In Apartment Fire Friday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in North Chattanooga shortly before  10 a.m.  on Friday.   When firefighters arrived at 316 Chambliss Street, light smoke was showing from the quadplex. Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the fire appears to have started on the backside of one of the apartments. Chief Warren said a neighbor was ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Managed Hunting Is Necessary In Maintaining A Stable Deer Population - And Response

I enjoy seeing the whitetail deer that we have in so many areas here in East Tennessee, but here in Hamilton County we have been approaching the maximum habitat sustainability in some places including the Enterprise South area. I make this statement due to the fact that I have seen up to 20 deer driving around in Hixson in one evening during the summer. I believe that TWRA is doing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: At Last! New Schools

In this me-me-me-only-me world of today, we-we-we-finally got a thrilling $125 million facility plan for the Hamilton County Department of Education on Thursday night. The School Board unanimously approved a well-thought-out “first Band-Aid” that will provide a new elementary school in Harrison, middle schools in East Hamilton and Howard, and a quite-satisfactory answer to move ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA ... (click for more)

Lanters Are Latest Sister Acts Leading Lady Flames Teams

When one looks back on the success of the Lee University women’s soccer program over the past 16 years, it is easy to see what sisters have provided. Records show the surge began in 2001 and continues today with senior Summer and freshman Anna Lanter (former Soddy Daisy High School standouts) helping spark the Lady Flames to a current 8-4 overall mark and 7-2 in the rugged Gulf ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors