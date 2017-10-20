No Injuries Reported In Apartment Fire Friday Morning

Friday, October 20, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire in North Chattanooga shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday.

However, the flames continued to spread and were beginning to get inside the corner apartment unit. When firefighters arrived at 316 Chambliss Street, light smoke was showing from the quadplex. Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the fire appears to have started on the backside of one of the apartments. Chief Warren said a neighbor was attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose when firefighters arrived on the scene.However, the flames continued to spread and were beginning to get inside the corner apartment unit.





The firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out, containing the fire damage to the one apartment unit.

No one appeared to be home and no injuries were reported. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.

Chief Warren said the cause of the fire is being ruled accidental, most likely from a malfunction with the heating/air conditioning unit.



