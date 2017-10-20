Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
PUBLIC HEARING - Annexation - Lookout Mountain Conservancy
PUBLIC HEARING - Deannexation - Institute of Health and Healing
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2017-086 Tony Hill (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition
Nos.
#2 and #4 and amend Condition Nos. #1 and #3 of Ordinance No. 9582 on
property located at 4527 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein, subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from 10/10/17)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow for
construction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
VII. Resolutions:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. W-15-009-201 to Haren
Construction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, MBWWTP Control Room Upgrades, a
Consent Decree supported project, in the amount of $1,564,000.00, with a
contingency amount of $156,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,720,000.00.
(District 1) (Consent Decree)
b. A resolution to approve the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
accept a donation of approximately three hundred fifty (350) pallets of rock from
Sequatchie Concrete to be used on various projects in the City-Wide Services
operations and other future design projects for the City.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
a) City Attorney Report
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
4:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice Chairman Smith).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow for
construction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fire
and Police Pension Fund - Limitations and Rollovers.
LEGAL
b. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of certain tracts of property
located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which are referenced as Tax
Map Parcels 165-008, 165-014, 165-015 and 177-002 containing approximately four
hundred thirty-nine (439) acres which is currently in the City of Chattanooga.
7. Resolutions:
FIRE
a. A resolution to approve the continuance of the Supplemental Fire Services
Agreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department for protection of the
Ooltewah Annexation area within the City of Chattanooga, TN, subject to an annual
increase of five (5%) percent during each subsequent year of the contract and any
renewals, for the initial term to extend for a period of three (3) years, for an amount
not to exceed $28,225.00 quarterly beginning July 1, 2016, for a total amount of
$355,917.25.
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Keith Martin, Michael Glenn, Matthew
Scott, Elizabeth Spaulding, Lebron Durham, Kenneth Fairchild, Austin Holland,
Dallas Longwith, and Edward Robinson as special police officers (armed) for the
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation to do special duties as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions. (Deferred from 10/17/17)
LEGAL
c. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services and extending the corporate limits of the
City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, by annexing certain territory contiguous to the
present corporate limits of said City, being Tax Map Nos. 155J B 004, 155J B 004.1,
155J B 006, 155J B 009, 155J B 010, 155J B 011, 155J B 008, 155 J B 013, 155I C
002, 155I C 001, 155I C 001.02, 155J A 002, 155J A 003, 155J A 004, 155J A 006,
155J C 006, 155J C 007, 155J C 008, 155J C 006.1, 155J C 005, 155J C 004, 155J C
025, 155J C 003, 155J C 002, 155J A 007, 155J A 010, 155O B 003, 155 I O 003, to
this ordinance located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, owned by Lookout Mountain
Conservancy, being more fully described herein.
POLICE
d. A resolution approving a Change Order concerning Purchase Order No. 542785 with
International Business Machines (IBM) to reflect the project change order submitted
per IBM to complete integration of CopLink Node Upgrade Activities for the existing
statement of work for the RTIC Business Intelligence Solution, in the amount of
$325,420.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29170 to include the renewable terms of the
contract with Material Matters, Inc. to be renewable for four (4) additional one (1)
year terms upon mutual agreement, and in addition the contract shall be retroactive to
July 1, 2017, to maintain competitive pricing, for a total amount of $44,925.00.
Transportation
f. A resolution authorizing Juan Bustamante, property owner, to use temporarily an
unopened right-of-way located east of 414 Beck Avenue for the purpose of
construction access to the property to build a parking area, as shown on the maps
attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.
(District 2)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with Exchange at Cameron Harbor, Project No.
T-17-002-807, located at 804 Riverfront Parkway and to accept a contribution of
$22,767.57 towards the cost of nine (9) pedestrian light poles, luminaires, conduits,
and installation. (District 7)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with Triad Corporation Electrical Contractors for
the Miller Park District, Phase 1, Project No. T-17-002-809, located at East M.L.
King Boulevard and to accept a contribution of $36,467.03 towards the cost of eleven
(11) pedestrian light poles and luminaires and for the installation of twenty (20)
pedestrian light poles. (District 7)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
a. Jennifer L. Coradini d/b/a Vintage Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance
b. Nana826 LLC d/b/a Harrison Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
12. Adjournment.