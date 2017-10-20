Friday, October 20, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



PUBLIC HEARING - Annexation - Lookout Mountain Conservancy



PUBLIC HEARING - Deannexation - Institute of Health and Healing



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2017-086 Tony Hill (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition

Nos.

#2 and #4 and amend Condition Nos. #1 and #3 of Ordinance No. 9582 onproperty located at 4527 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein, subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from 10/10/17)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow forconstruction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. W-15-009-201 to HarenConstruction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, MBWWTP Control Room Upgrades, aConsent Decree supported project, in the amount of $1,564,000.00, with acontingency amount of $156,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,720,000.00.(District 1) (Consent Decree)b. A resolution to approve the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaccept a donation of approximately three hundred fifty (350) pallets of rock fromSequatchie Concrete to be used on various projects in the City-Wide Servicesoperations and other future design projects for the City.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a) City Attorney ReportX. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA4:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice Chairman Smith).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow forconstruction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Ordinances – First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fireand Police Pension Fund - Limitations and Rollovers.LEGALb. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of certain tracts of propertylocated adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which are referenced as TaxMap Parcels 165-008, 165-014, 165-015 and 177-002 containing approximately fourhundred thirty-nine (439) acres which is currently in the City of Chattanooga.7. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution to approve the continuance of the Supplemental Fire ServicesAgreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department for protection of theOoltewah Annexation area within the City of Chattanooga, TN, subject to an annualincrease of five (5%) percent during each subsequent year of the contract and anyrenewals, for the initial term to extend for a period of three (3) years, for an amountnot to exceed $28,225.00 quarterly beginning July 1, 2016, for a total amount of$355,917.25.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Keith Martin, Michael Glenn, MatthewScott, Elizabeth Spaulding, Lebron Durham, Kenneth Fairchild, Austin Holland,Dallas Longwith, and Edward Robinson as special police officers (armed) for theHamilton County Parks and Recreation to do special duties as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions. (Deferred from 10/17/17)LEGALc. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services and extending the corporate limits of theCity of Chattanooga, Tennessee, by annexing certain territory contiguous to thepresent corporate limits of said City, being Tax Map Nos. 155J B 004, 155J B 004.1,155J B 006, 155J B 009, 155J B 010, 155J B 011, 155J B 008, 155 J B 013, 155I C002, 155I C 001, 155I C 001.02, 155J A 002, 155J A 003, 155J A 004, 155J A 006,155J C 006, 155J C 007, 155J C 008, 155J C 006.1, 155J C 005, 155J C 004, 155J C025, 155J C 003, 155J C 002, 155J A 007, 155J A 010, 155O B 003, 155 I O 003, tothis ordinance located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, owned by Lookout MountainConservancy, being more fully described herein.POLICEd. A resolution approving a Change Order concerning Purchase Order No. 542785 withInternational Business Machines (IBM) to reflect the project change order submittedper IBM to complete integration of CopLink Node Upgrade Activities for the existingstatement of work for the RTIC Business Intelligence Solution, in the amount of$325,420.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29170 to include the renewable terms of thecontract with Material Matters, Inc. to be renewable for four (4) additional one (1)year terms upon mutual agreement, and in addition the contract shall be retroactive toJuly 1, 2017, to maintain competitive pricing, for a total amount of $44,925.00.Transportationf. A resolution authorizing Juan Bustamante, property owner, to use temporarily anunopened right-of-way located east of 414 Beck Avenue for the purpose ofconstruction access to the property to build a parking area, as shown on the mapsattached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.(District 2)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a Partnership Agreement with Exchange at Cameron Harbor, Project No.T-17-002-807, located at 804 Riverfront Parkway and to accept a contribution of$22,767.57 towards the cost of nine (9) pedestrian light poles, luminaires, conduits,and installation. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a Partnership Agreement with Triad Corporation Electrical Contractors forthe Miller Park District, Phase 1, Project No. T-17-002-809, located at East M.L.King Boulevard and to accept a contribution of $36,467.03 towards the cost of eleven(11) pedestrian light poles and luminaires and for the installation of twenty (20)pedestrian light poles. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.a. Jennifer L. Coradini d/b/a Vintage Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Complianceb. Nana826 LLC d/b/a Harrison Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.12. Adjournment.