Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, October 20, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).

III. Minute Approval.

IV. Special Presentation.

PUBLIC HEARING - Annexation - Lookout Mountain Conservancy

PUBLIC HEARING - Deannexation - Institute of Health and Healing

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2017-086 Tony Hill (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition
Nos.

#2 and #4 and amend Condition Nos. #1 and #3 of Ordinance No. 9582 on
property located at 4527 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein, subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff) (Deferred from 10/10/17)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow for
construction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

VII. Resolutions:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

a. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. W-15-009-201 to Haren
Construction Company, Inc. of Etowah, TN, MBWWTP Control Room Upgrades, a
Consent Decree supported project, in the amount of $1,564,000.00, with a
contingency amount of $156,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,720,000.00.
(District 1) (Consent Decree)

b. A resolution to approve the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
accept a donation of approximately three hundred fifty (350) pallets of rock from
Sequatchie Concrete to be used on various projects in the City-Wide Services
operations and other future design projects for the City.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Other Business.

a) City Attorney Report

X. Committee Reports.

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.

XIII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
4:00 PM


1. Call to Order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice Chairman Smith).

3. Minute Approval.

4. Special Presentation.

5. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. 2017-126 Henry Apartments, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened alley off the 500 block of Cherokee Boulevard, to allow for
construction of a new apartment building, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

6. Ordinances – First Reading:

FINANCE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fire
and Police Pension Fund - Limitations and Rollovers.

LEGAL

b. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of certain tracts of property
located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which are referenced as Tax
Map Parcels 165-008, 165-014, 165-015 and 177-002 containing approximately four
hundred thirty-nine (439) acres which is currently in the City of Chattanooga.

7. Resolutions:

FIRE

a. A resolution to approve the continuance of the Supplemental Fire Services
Agreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department for protection of the
Ooltewah Annexation area within the City of Chattanooga, TN, subject to an annual
increase of five (5%) percent during each subsequent year of the contract and any
renewals, for the initial term to extend for a period of three (3) years, for an amount
not to exceed $28,225.00 quarterly beginning July 1, 2016, for a total amount of
$355,917.25.

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Keith Martin, Michael Glenn, Matthew
Scott, Elizabeth Spaulding, Lebron Durham, Kenneth Fairchild, Austin Holland,
Dallas Longwith, and Edward Robinson as special police officers (armed) for the
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation to do special duties as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions. (Deferred from 10/17/17)

LEGAL

c. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services and extending the corporate limits of the
City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, by annexing certain territory contiguous to the
present corporate limits of said City, being Tax Map Nos. 155J B 004, 155J B 004.1,
155J B 006, 155J B 009, 155J B 010, 155J B 011, 155J B 008, 155 J B 013, 155I C
002, 155I C 001, 155I C 001.02, 155J A 002, 155J A 003, 155J A 004, 155J A 006,
155J C 006, 155J C 007, 155J C 008, 155J C 006.1, 155J C 005, 155J C 004, 155J C
025, 155J C 003, 155J C 002, 155J A 007, 155J A 010, 155O B 003, 155 I O 003, to
this ordinance located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, owned by Lookout Mountain
Conservancy, being more fully described herein.
POLICE

d. A resolution approving a Change Order concerning Purchase Order No. 542785 with
International Business Machines (IBM) to reflect the project change order submitted
per IBM to complete integration of CopLink Node Upgrade Activities for the existing
statement of work for the RTIC Business Intelligence Solution, in the amount of
$325,420.00.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 29170 to include the renewable terms of the
contract with Material Matters, Inc. to be renewable for four (4) additional one (1)
year terms upon mutual agreement, and in addition the contract shall be retroactive to
July 1, 2017, to maintain competitive pricing, for a total amount of $44,925.00.
Transportation

f. A resolution authorizing Juan Bustamante, property owner, to use temporarily an
unopened right-of-way located east of 414 Beck Avenue for the purpose of
construction access to the property to build a parking area, as shown on the maps
attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.
(District 2)

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with Exchange at Cameron Harbor, Project No.
T-17-002-807, located at 804 Riverfront Parkway and to accept a contribution of
$22,767.57 towards the cost of nine (9) pedestrian light poles, luminaires, conduits,
and installation. (District 7)

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a Partnership Agreement with Triad Corporation Electrical Contractors for
the Miller Park District, Phase 1, Project No. T-17-002-809, located at East M.L.
King Boulevard and to accept a contribution of $36,467.03 towards the cost of eleven
(11) pedestrian light poles and luminaires and for the installation of twenty (20)
pedestrian light poles. (District 7)

8. Purchases.

9. Other Business.

a. Jennifer L. Coradini d/b/a Vintage Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance

b. Nana826 LLC d/b/a Harrison Wine and Spirits - Certificate of Compliance

10. Committee Reports.

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.

12. Adjournment.



Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn't understand what breast cancer

Roy Exum: At Last! New Schools

In this me-me-me-only-me world of today, we-we-we-finally got a thrilling $125 million facility plan for the Hamilton County Department of Education on Thursday night. The School Board unanimously approved a well-thought-out "first Band-Aid" that will provide a new elementary school in Harrison, middle schools in East Hamilton and Howard, and a quite-satisfactory answer to move

Sports

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU's Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA

Lanters Are Latest Sister Acts Leading Lady Flames Teams

When one looks back on the success of the Lee University women's soccer program over the past 16 years, it is easy to see what sisters have provided. Records show the surge began in 2001 and continues today with senior Summer and freshman Anna Lanter (former Soddy Daisy High School standouts) helping spark the Lady Flames to a current 8-4 overall mark and 7-2 in the rugged Gulf


