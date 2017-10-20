Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide Takes Off From Hospital

Friday, October 20, 2017

A man involved in a fatal wreck in which his passenger died was taken to a hospital, then absconded, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The THP was dispatched to State Route 81 in Washington County, Tn., to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and possible fatality. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive male subject lying outside of the vehicle and a deceased female restrained seated on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The man was identified as Matthew C.

Robinson. Robinson was charged with vehicular homicide as a result of intoxication and reckless death of his passenger Emily Lipson.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash. Robinson left the hospital prior to being discharged. Law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect.

If anyone has information about this event they are requested to please contact the THP Fall Branch District Office @ 865-544-3380 and request Trooper Joe Lunceford.