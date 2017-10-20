 Friday, October 20, 2017 61.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide Takes Off From Hospital

Matthew C. Robinson
A man involved in a fatal wreck in which his passenger died was taken to a hospital, then absconded, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

 

The THP was dispatched to State Route 81 in Washington County, Tn., to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and possible fatality.  Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive male subject lying outside of the vehicle and a deceased female restrained seated on the passenger side of the vehicle.

 

The man was identified as Matthew C.

Robinson.  Robinson was charged with vehicular homicide as a result of intoxication and reckless death of his passenger Emily Lipson.

 

Robinson was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.  Robinson left the hospital prior to being discharged.  Law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect.

 

If anyone has information about this event they are requested to please contact the THP Fall Branch District Office @ 865-544-3380 and request Trooper Joe Lunceford.



October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: At Last! New Schools

In this me-me-me-only-me world of today, we-we-we-finally got a thrilling $125 million facility plan for the Hamilton County Department of Education on Thursday night. The School Board unanimously approved a well-thought-out “first Band-Aid” that will provide a new elementary school in Harrison, middle schools in East Hamilton and Howard, and a quite-satisfactory answer to move ... (click for more)

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA ... (click for more)

Lanters Are Latest Sister Acts Leading Lady Flames Teams

When one looks back on the success of the Lee University women’s soccer program over the past 16 years, it is easy to see what sisters have provided. Records show the surge began in 2001 and continues today with senior Summer and freshman Anna Lanter (former Soddy Daisy High School standouts) helping spark the Lady Flames to a current 8-4 overall mark and 7-2 in the rugged Gulf ... (click for more)


