Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AILEY, SLATON R

1130 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO

2507 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE

6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY

1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

---

BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN

8713 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT

---

BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN

3200 PLAZA CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

---

BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

6341 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CAPES, DANIEL LEE

1507 KARWILL LANE, APT.

D EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COE, LATONYA DENISE405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---CRAIG, DEARMOND2131 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062335Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---CRAIG, DELBERT W2131 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CROOM, JANICE MARIE1267 POPULAR STREET COURT UNIT 424 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CROPPER, BRANDON CODY1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054518Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH217 TIMBERKNOLL DR. APT. 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---ELDER, REGINALD2300 WILSON ST APT 5 A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---EPPS, LEONTA DEMON3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN905 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112132Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FOWLER, BREANNA NICOLE125 DIXIE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---FOX, RICKY GENE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAMMONTREE, ZACHARY RYAN8430 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HAYES, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD4609 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37429Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE2911 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGH, CHARLES LEON1107 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HOLDER, WILTON RAND1701 MCAMIS RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, LEBRON TYSON604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---KAZWELL, KEITH ALLAN7464 137TH PLACE LIVE OAK, 32060Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, CHRISTINA RENEE5929 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151223Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, DEONTA LILTRELL277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KRUM, ERIC SEAN3423 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE1214 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT611 W 14th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023902Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MONTES, ALEJANDRO MICLOSAge at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG4218 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOSLEY, KARA RENEE145 CARD ROAD APT 412 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MULL, SHERRY JOANNE1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE5009 MARYLIN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112556Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL3209 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION (FOR LIFE)---ROACH, BENNETT B1412 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD---ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD8387 BROCKDELL ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE4805 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC4028 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEVERIANO, JOEL1004 SCRUGGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SIMMONS, DEBRA ANN4725 SWANSON LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATING MINIMUM SPEEDDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SKYLES, JACK M1265 SLEDGE AVE MEMPHIS, 38104Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---STARLING, BRIDGETTE MICHELLE1415 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON3005 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVING---SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON8406 BRANDERMILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILSON, KALEIGH J1500 N WILNER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN710 SWANSON RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

