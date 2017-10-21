Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AILEY, SLATON R
1130 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO
2507 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY
1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN
8713 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN
3200 PLAZA CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
6341 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAPES, DANIEL LEE
1507 KARWILL LANE, APT.
D EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COE, LATONYA DENISE
405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRAIG, DEARMOND
2131 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062335
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CRAIG, DELBERT W
2131 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CROOM, JANICE MARIE
1267 POPULAR STREET COURT UNIT 424 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054518
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH
217 TIMBERKNOLL DR. APT. 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELDER, REGINALD
2300 WILSON ST APT 5 A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
905 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112132
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FOWLER, BREANNA NICOLE
125 DIXIE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FOX, RICKY GENE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMMONTREE, ZACHARY RYAN
8430 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAYES, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
4609 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37429
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE
2911 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGH, CHARLES LEON
1107 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HOLDER, WILTON RAND
1701 MCAMIS RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
KAZWELL, KEITH ALLAN
7464 137TH PLACE LIVE OAK, 32060
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
5929 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151223
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KRUM, ERIC SEAN
3423 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
1214 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
611 W 14th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023902
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MONTES, ALEJANDRO MICLOS
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG
4218 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOSLEY, KARA RENEE
145 CARD ROAD APT 412 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE
1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
5009 MARYLIN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112556
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL
3209 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION (FOR LIFE)
---
ROACH, BENNETT B
1412 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD
8387 BROCKDELL ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
4805 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC
4028 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEVERIANO, JOEL
1004 SCRUGGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SIMMONS, DEBRA ANN
4725 SWANSON LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SKYLES, JACK M
1265 SLEDGE AVE MEMPHIS, 38104
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
STARLING, BRIDGETTE MICHELLE
1415 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON
3005 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
8406 BRANDERMILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, KALEIGH J
1500 N WILNER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN
710 SWANSON RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
