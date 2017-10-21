 Saturday, October 21, 2017 58.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AILEY, SLATON R 
1130 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO 
2507 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE 
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY 
1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK 
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN 
8713 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN 
3200 PLAZA CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW 
6341 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAPES, DANIEL LEE 
1507 KARWILL LANE, APT.

D EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COE, LATONYA DENISE 
405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRAIG, DEARMOND 
2131 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062335 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CRAIG, DELBERT W 
2131 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CROOM, JANICE MARIE 
1267 POPULAR STREET COURT UNIT 424 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY 
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054518 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH 
217 TIMBERKNOLL DR. APT. 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELDER, REGINALD 
2300 WILSON ST APT 5 A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN 
905 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112132 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS 
3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FOWLER, BREANNA NICOLE 
125 DIXIE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FOX, RICKY GENE 
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH 
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMMONTREE, ZACHARY RYAN 
8430 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAYES, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
4609 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37429 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE 
2911 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGH, CHARLES LEON 
1107 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HOLDER, WILTON RAND 
1701 MCAMIS RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, LEBRON TYSON 
604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
KAZWELL, KEITH ALLAN 
7464 137TH PLACE LIVE OAK, 32060 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE 
5929 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151223 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL 
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KRUM, ERIC SEAN 
3423 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
1214 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT 
611 W 14th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023902 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MONTES, ALEJANDRO MICLOS 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG 
4218 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOSLEY, KARA RENEE 
145 CARD ROAD APT 412 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE 
1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
5009 MARYLIN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112556 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT 
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL 
3209 41ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION (FOR LIFE)
---
ROACH, BENNETT B 
1412 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD 
8387 BROCKDELL ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE 
4805 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC 
4028 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEVERIANO, JOEL 
1004 SCRUGGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON 
259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SIMMONS, DEBRA ANN 
4725 SWANSON LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SKYLES, JACK M 
1265 SLEDGE AVE MEMPHIS, 38104 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
STARLING, BRIDGETTE MICHELLE 
1415 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON 
3005 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN 
9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON 
8406 BRANDERMILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, KALEIGH J 
1500 N WILNER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN 
710 SWANSON RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
CAPES, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CROOM, JANICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DAVIS, KATHRYN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOWLER, BREANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONTREE, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYES, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDER, WILTON RAND
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

KAZWELL, KEITH ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORTRUD, CHRISTOPHER CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOSLEY, KARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION (FOR LIFE)
ROACH, BENNETT B
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEVERIANO, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/13/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMMONS, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SKYLES, JACK M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/19/1999
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
STARLING, BRIDGETTE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, KALEIGH J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WINDMON, ANDRE JERMAIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT




October 21, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 20, 2017

Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide Takes Off From Hospital

October 20, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AILEY, SLATON R  1130 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A man involved in a fatal wreck in which his passenger died was taken to a hospital, then absconded, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.   The THP was dispatched to State Route 81 in ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AILEY, SLATON R  1130 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ANDERSON, EDWARD ANTONIO  2507 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide Takes Off From Hospital

A man involved in a fatal wreck in which his passenger died was taken to a hospital, then absconded, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.   The THP was dispatched to State Route 81 in Washington County, Tn., to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and possible fatality.  Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive male subject lying outside of the vehicle ... (click for more)

Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: At Last! New Schools

In this me-me-me-only-me world of today, we-we-we-finally got a thrilling $125 million facility plan for the Hamilton County Department of Education on Thursday night. The School Board unanimously approved a well-thought-out “first Band-Aid” that will provide a new elementary school in Harrison, middle schools in East Hamilton and Howard, and a quite-satisfactory answer to move ... (click for more)

Sports

Cameron Runs Like The Wynn In Notre Dame Victory

The Notre Dame football team is on a roll right now. Maybe we should be a little bit more specific and say that Cameron Wynn is on a roll right now. After opening the season with a 42-21 loss to Baylor at Finley Stadium, the Fighting Irish have bounced right back to win eight games in a row, including Friday night’s 39-15 victory over Chattanooga Christian at Jim Eberle Field ... (click for more)

Lanters Are Latest Sister Acts Leading Lady Flames Teams

When one looks back on the success of the Lee University women’s soccer program over the past 16 years, it is easy to see what sisters have provided. Records show the surge began in 2001 and continues today with senior Summer and freshman Anna Lanter (former Soddy Daisy High School standouts) helping spark the Lady Flames to a current 8-4 overall mark and 7-2 in the rugged Gulf ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors