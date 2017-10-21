Travis Caslin, 42, Shot While Walking Along South Willow Street

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a man was shot on Friday night while walking along South Willow Street.

The victim was identified as Travis Caslin, 42.

At 7:37 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers were called to a local hospital after a person showed up with a gunshot wound.

Police were informed that the victim's condition was non-life threatening.

He was unable to provide suspect or suspect vehicle description. The victim stated to police he was walking along South Willow when he was shot by an unknown person from a passing vehicle.He was unable to provide suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.