Man Shot Multiple Times In Cleveland; Jesus Teague, 14, Is Wanted

Saturday, October 21, 2017

On Saturday, at 6:12 a.m., Cleveland Police Department responded to 1210 Elrod Place SE in reference to a domestic disturbance.

A man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Erlanger by Life Force. His condition is stable, at this time.

The suspect, Jesus Tyler Teague, 14, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Teague was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. He is also wanted on other charges and has been listed as a runaway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Teague can leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox, or if you have contact with him, immediately call Bradley County 911 at 423-476-7511 or 911.



