Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, October 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, BRAD DEWAYNE

2821 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ADKINS, KENDRA R

132 PARKS DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARMSTRONG, BRUCE

451 2802 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE1704 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM75 CAROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 307630000Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY417 OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CHAMBLEY, KELLY DIANE1611 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DALRYMPLE, JOSHUA WADE975 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DAUGHERTY, SHAUNA LEEANNHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)---DAVIS, CHARLES TYRONE2701 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL1017 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---DAVIS, MALCOLM RAY818 HARRISON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTING---DILL, NOAH BLAKE12806 THATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY/ATTEMPT---DOSIER, COREY LEE6821 GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500THEFT UNDER $500---DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN87 Sarah Lynn Dr Ft Ogelthorpe, 31068Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---ELLIS, TARA LEIGH944 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL, D---FRANKLIN, DAVID LAMONT3705 CHULA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114505Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---GANN, BETSY BIVINS1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE810 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD681 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRAHAM, JEREMIAH20 WILLIAMS BLVD EDGEWOOD, 87015Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HANEY, EBONY CHARMAINE6202 BELAIRE DR CLEVELAND, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE220 LOWERY STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED---HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELEBLACK HAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HOLMES, GREGORY LEBRON2534 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR13808 MT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR1810 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE196 GOODSON ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JONES, RICKY R1411 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEWIS, XGABRIEL7725 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTHARASSMENT---LYKES, ORLANDER DEJUAN5415 BUEHLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL1915 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON4908 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCQUATTERS, SETH WILLIAM WADE2216 CLOVERLEAF CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM220 LOWERY STREET CLEVELAND, 30728Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NICHOLS, NORMAN H126 COLBURN AVE APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OBRYANT, AARON MICHAEL8150 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI4083 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161804Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POLK, MARCUS MARTELL6574 EAST BRAINERD APT 1608 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---RAMSEY, WARDARIUS LAMONT1009 S WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---RICHARDS, MARSHALL DALE11174 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT (ENDANGERMENT)---STREETER, RICHARD KENT19 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---SUTTON, ROBIN FRED5916 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE7711 SELCER ROAD HIXSON, 37342Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, DIANE NICOLE910 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---TOMAS-CARDONA, ANIBAL4219 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING MINIMUM SPEEDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---TRAVIS, COURTNEY MICHELLE310 CALIFORNIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE103 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, BRAD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADKINS, KENDRA R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARMSTRONG, BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/16/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CHAMBLEY, KELLY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DALRYMPLE, JOSHUA WADE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/01/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAUGHERTY, SHAUNA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS DAVIS, MALCOLM RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

DILL, NOAH BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY/ATTEMPT DOSIER, COREY LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

THEFT UNDER $500 ELLIS, TARA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL, D FRANKLIN, DAVID LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE GANN, BETSY BIVINS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED HYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, RICKY R

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/06/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LYKES, ORLANDER DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCQUATTERS, SETH WILLIAM WADE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/03/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NICHOLS, NORMAN H

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/05/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE