Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, October 22, 2017

ADAMS, BRAD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADKINS, KENDRA R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARMSTRONG, BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHAMBLEY, KELLY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DALRYMPLE, JOSHUA WADE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/01/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAUGHERTY, SHAUNA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DAVIS, MALCOLM RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING

DILL, NOAH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY/ATTEMPT
DOSIER, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • THEFT UNDER $500
ELLIS, TARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL, D
FRANKLIN, DAVID LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GANN, BETSY BIVINS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED
HYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, RICKY R
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/06/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYKES, ORLANDER DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCQUATTERS, SETH WILLIAM WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NICHOLS, NORMAN H
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLK, MARCUS MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, DIANE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
TOMAS-CARDONA, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAVIS, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

