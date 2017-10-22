Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
---
---
---
---
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY
417 OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
---
---
---
DAVIS, CHARLES TYRONE
2701 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
---
---
---
---
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
87 Sarah Lynn Dr Ft Ogelthorpe, 31068
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
---
---
---
---
---
GRAHAM, JEREMIAH
20 WILLIAMS BLVD EDGEWOOD, 87015
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
---
HANEY, EBONY CHARMAINE
6202 BELAIRE DR CLEVELAND, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
---
HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE
BLACK HAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
---
HYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR
13808 MT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
LEWIS, XGABRIEL
7725 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
OBRYANT, AARON MICHAEL
8150 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
---
---
---
RAMSEY, WARDARIUS LAMONT
1009 S WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
RICHARDS, MARSHALL DALE
11174 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT (ENDANGERMENT)
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
103 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, BRAD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ADKINS, KENDRA R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARMSTRONG, BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CHAMBLEY, KELLY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DALRYMPLE, JOSHUA WADE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/01/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAUGHERTY, SHAUNA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|DAVIS, MALCOLM RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DILL, NOAH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DOSIER, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|ELLIS, TARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL, D
|
|FRANKLIN, DAVID LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|GANN, BETSY BIVINS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|HYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JONES, RICKY R
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/06/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LYKES, ORLANDER DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCQUATTERS, SETH WILLIAM WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NICHOLS, NORMAN H
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POLK, MARCUS MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, DIANE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS-CARDONA, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TRAVIS, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|