Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, October 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON

4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA )

---

ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE

3219 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

---

BOYD, VANDOLYN A

115 161 MELWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

CAGLE, AMANDA R

423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/OVER 1000

---

CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

3816 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA

2801 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTORIZED USED OF AUTOMO

---

CARTWRIGHT, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

PO BOX 2239 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COOPER, JAHANNA E

4101 HAVEN ACHORS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COX, JEANIA

335 REYNOLDS ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

---

CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT

2111 CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN

1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

---

DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

3203 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ELLIS, THOMAS

1614 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ELMORE, MORGAN JEAN8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ESPY, CARDEAN LATROY862 N Orchard Knob Ave Chattanooga, 374041429Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FINNEY, JOSEPH BENJAMIN218 DRAGON TRAIL ROCK SPRINGS, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GASS, JULIE ANDREA6228 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINETHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY (OF BUSINESS)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-POSS OF METH---GOODE, TONYA CHARLENE6133 E BRAINERD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---GRIFFIN, BARRY LEBRON1111 SOUTH HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON1111 S Holly St Chattanooga, 374044326Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GROSS, TIMOTHY JEROME510 CENTRAL DR APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(PROBATION VIOLATION )DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE(PROBATION VIOLATION) DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE---HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER6923 SAVANNAH E STATE HARRSION, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---HARKNESS, L C28 CANNON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA429 GAYLER ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE209 LAUREL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HEPP, BRONSON MICHAEL10988 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE716 DAVIS AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JARRETT, LORENZO JR2902 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, ALREONA M4905 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KELLY, ANTOINE TERNAE4309 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN1831 NORTH PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING **SCHOOL ZONE**---LAYNE, KATTIE LYNN242 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LEWIS, STEPHANIE LEANN7026 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---LOCKE, TERRENCE LEON950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 111 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, MELISSA HHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON2223 E. 19TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MORRISON, WESLEY GRANT331 CEDAR GLEN CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOIN OF DRUG PARAPHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHATAM---PARDUE, ROBERT EUGENE2009 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU---PITTMAN, JAMIE LEE2322 GILBERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RIDDLE, DENNIS CARL618 FALLEN LEAF DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA3814 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION (FTA)FAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN1015 TSATNUGA TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSIION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROSS, DARVIN LEE6 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT. 14 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, JIMMY ALVIN161 BLACKBERRY LN AUGUSTA, 30906Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, MARTEMIUS D1905 S BEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WALKER, PATRICIA ANN30 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITTEN, BRUCE BERNELL2249 TANGLEWOOD CT SE CLEVELAND, 373237141Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH---WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161001Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSEVADING ARREST---WOODALL, TIONNE SHANTE3714 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOYD, VANDOLYN A

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CAGLE, AMANDA R

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/OVER 1000 CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTORIZED USED OF AUTOMO CARTWRIGHT, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, JEANIA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT ELLIS, THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ESPY, CARDEAN LATROY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GASS, JULIE ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY (OF BUSINESS)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-POSS OF METH GORDON, RODNEY ARNEZ

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GROSS, TIMOTHY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

(PROBATION VIOLATION )DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE

(PROBATION VIOLATION) DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

HARKNESS, L C

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/12/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLY, ANTOINE TERNAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING **SCHOOL ZONE** LAYNE, KATTIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LEWIS, STEPHANIE LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE MILLER, MELISSA H

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/16/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PARDUE, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU RIDDLE, DENNIS CARL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/09/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION (FTA)

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ROSS, DARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SMARTT, DONNA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/21/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, JIMMY ALVIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WALKER, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITTEN, BRUCE BERNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH