 Monday, October 23, 2017 58.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Charged With Kidnapping, Trying To Strangle And Rape 13-Year-Old Girl Involuntarily Committed To Mental Hospital

Monday, October 23, 2017
Alfred Hayes Jr.
Alfred Hayes Jr.

A man charged with kidnapping and trying to strangle and rape a 13-year-old girl has been involuntarily committed to Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute.

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz signed the order that was requested by attorneys.

Alfred Hayes Jr., who was 28 at the time of his arrest in August of last year, "will be in a restrictive treatment setting" for his own safety and that of the public, it was stated.

The case is to come back up when mental health officials say he "has been restored to competency," it was stated.

Hayes is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The girl said the man she knew as Lebron and who had been at their house before knocked on the door and asked for water

She said when she went to get a drink he grabbed her by the neck with his arm and put her in a choke hold. She said he then pushed her to the floor and tried to get her pants off.

The girl said he became afraid that her father was going to return home so he taped her mouth shut with tape. 

She said he used an electrical cord and took her into some woods across the street. There, she said, he strangulated her very hard. She said she kept her finger in between the cord and her neck just to breathe.

She said Hayes shoved her to the ground and tried to take his pants off. However, barking dogs scared him so he dragged her to a patio area at 1817 Tunnel Blvd., where he was able to lock her in.

The girl said Hayes told her he was going to kill her.

She said when Hayes left the patio area to see if anyone was looking she pushed on the door and got her fingers under the door. She moved the wood that was blocking it and was able to escape.

She said she knocked on a neighbor's door, but no one answered so she ran home and called 911.

Police said all evidence on the scene confirmed her statement. A belt and cord were located. She still had tape stuck in her hair, and she sustained large and obvious strangulation marks around her neck and scrapes and abrasions to her back.

Police said there initially was a large scale search for Hayes, but he was not located until later.




October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 23, 2017

Police Seek Information On Whereabouts Of Bradley Luttrell, Missing Since Wednesday


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Bradley Luttrell, 24, who was last seen leaving his mother's residence in Chattanooga, on Wednesday. He was a passenger in a silver Scion. His ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Evil This Way Comes

There is a line in Act IV of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, as some of the 20,000 students at Middle Tennessee State are taught, that reads: "By the pricking of my thumbs / Something wicked this way comes." The professors explain that in the 16 th century the “pricking of thumbs” meant an intuition of evil about to happen and every student at MTSU knows several white supremacy ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Coach: Tennessee Not OK Being 3-4; Butch Jones Not OK Being 3-4

Embattled Tennessee football coach Butch Jones met with members of the media on Monday, a couple of days after the Vols lost to Alabama, 45-7. It was Tennessee’s fourth loss in five games and UT is an early 5 ½-point underdog to rival Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols are 31-1 against Kentucky since 1985, with the only loss, a 10-7 defeat, coming in 2011. Tennessee leads the overall ... (click for more)

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Aim To Break Losing Streak Against Florida In Jacksonville Saturday

On the surface, Georgia would seem to have a lot going for it heading into Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville, a site that hasn’t been too kind for the team in red and black over the last quarter of a century. The third-ranked Bulldogs enter having won its last three games by an average margin of victory of 32.3 points. Florida needs a win to avoid its third ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors