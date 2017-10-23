Man Charged With Kidnapping, Trying To Strangle And Rape 13-Year-Old Girl Involuntarily Committed To Mental Hospital

Monday, October 23, 2017

A man charged with kidnapping and trying to strangle and rape a 13-year-old girl has been involuntarily committed to Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute.

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz signed the order that was requested by attorneys.

Alfred Hayes Jr., who was 28 at the time of his arrest in August of last year, "will be in a restrictive treatment setting" for his own safety and that of the public, it was stated.

The case is to come back up when mental health officials say he "has been restored to competency," it was stated.

Hayes is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The girl said the man she knew as Lebron and who had been at their house before knocked on the door and asked for water

She said when she went to get a drink he grabbed her by the neck with his arm and put her in a choke hold. She said he then pushed her to the floor and tried to get her pants off.

The girl said he became afraid that her father was going to return home so he taped her mouth shut with tape.

She said he used an electrical cord and took her into some woods across the street. There, she said, he strangulated her very hard. She said she kept her finger in between the cord and her neck just to breathe.

She said Hayes shoved her to the ground and tried to take his pants off. However, barking dogs scared him so he dragged her to a patio area at 1817 Tunnel Blvd., where he was able to lock her in.

The girl said Hayes told her he was going to kill her.

She said when Hayes left the patio area to see if anyone was looking she pushed on the door and got her fingers under the door. She moved the wood that was blocking it and was able to escape.

She said she knocked on a neighbor's door, but no one answered so she ran home and called 911.

Police said all evidence on the scene confirmed her statement. A belt and cord were located. She still had tape stuck in her hair, and she sustained large and obvious strangulation marks around her neck and scrapes and abrasions to her back.

Police said there initially was a large scale search for Hayes, but he was not located until later.





