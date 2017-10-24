Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BARR, CRAIG
3638 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
---
BIBBS, ANN MICHELLE
3723 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BORNE, DAVID BRIAN
158 HONEYSUCKLE LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
---
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
BRANHAM, MICHAEL LEBRON
3421 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOKS, CODY
939 MASSENGALE POINT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
1207 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS
9214 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
1407 BACK VALLEY SELL CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)
---
COX, COURTLAND CLEUNDRE
4212 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
CURTIS, SHAWN KATO
862 WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DENT, BARRY RAY
8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373431218
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE
4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
106 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
GORDON, RODNEY ARNEZ
1717 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE
11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
---
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043820
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF DIHY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PHENTERMINE
---
HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL
6132 LYNN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HESLER, EMMA MADELINE
5420 MISTY VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DISPENSIN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
336 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, KESTON A
1900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEWIS, JUSTIN M
3605 IDA BELL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCCLENDON, SHAUGHNESSY PRIMISHE
4809 WINDING LN, APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCGAULEY, JOHN M
1347 BRIDGEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEDINA, LEONARDO C
1806 SHADOW LN DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MORGAN, AMANDA
APT B 1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROOM 332 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NELSON, RHONDA RENEE
1601 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKER, MARK LAMAR
1700 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WI
---
RAY, JESSICA MARIE
119 GENTRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SANDERS, JASON OLAJUWON
1900 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SMARTT, DONNA ELAINE
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 305C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
2419 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082921
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, DARREN LEE
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED RAPE
---
STOWE, MIA
44700 MOUNTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 500)
---
TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL
5016 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
TAYLOR, COREY DEWAYNE
5514 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION MOTOR VEHICLE OF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY
1119 GREEWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TONEY, CHARLES DESHON
115 FORT TOWN DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 37441
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WASHER, RICHARD PARSONS
1113 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
---
WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN
610 NORTH BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WELDEN, JOSEPH TREY
9393 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, SAMUEL
2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, COREY NICHOLAS
2332 OLD KNOXVILLE PIKE MARYVILLE, 378042767
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
WRIGHT, JOHN DERRICK
4824 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
