Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

3901 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BARR, CRAIG

3638 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT

---

BIBBS, ANN MICHELLE

3723 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BORNE, DAVID BRIAN

158 HONEYSUCKLE LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

---

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

---

BRANHAM, MICHAEL LEBRON

3421 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, CODY

939 MASSENGALE POINT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ

1207 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

---

BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS

9214 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

1407 BACK VALLEY SELL CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)

---

COX, COURTLAND CLEUNDRE

4212 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

CURTIS, SHAWN KATO

862 WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DENT, BARRY RAY

8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373431218

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE

4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

106 LAUREL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

---

GORDON, RODNEY ARNEZ

1717 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO

---

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043820

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF DIHY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PHENTERMINE

---

HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL

6132 LYNN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HESLER, EMMA MADELINE

5420 MISTY VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

DISPENSIN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

---

HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE

336 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JORDAN, KESTON A

1900 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

LEWIS, JUSTIN M

3605 IDA BELL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

MALONE, KANE JAQUES

7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

MCCLENDON, SHAUGHNESSY PRIMISHE

4809 WINDING LN, APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MCGAULEY, JOHN M

1347 BRIDGEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MEDINA, LEONARDO C

1806 SHADOW LN DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MORGAN, AMANDA

APT B 1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MOTON, KAYTRINA ROSE

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROOM 332 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

NELSON, RHONDA RENEE

1601 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PARKER, MARK LAMAR

1700 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WI

---

RAY, JESSICA MARIE

119 GENTRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

SANDERS, JASON OLAJUWON

1900 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

SMARTT, DONNA ELAINE

5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 305C HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SMITH, ANGELA DENISE

2419 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082921

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SMITH, DARREN LEE

9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED RAPE

---

STOWE, MIA

44700 MOUNTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 500)

---

TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL

5016 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

TAYLOR, COREY DEWAYNE

5514 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION MOTOR VEHICLE OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY

1119 GREEWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN

2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

TONEY, CHARLES DESHON

115 FORT TOWN DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 37441

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WASHER, RICHARD PARSONS

1113 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

---

WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN

610 NORTH BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WELDEN, JOSEPH TREY

9393 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WHITE, SAMUEL

2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

WILLIAMS, COREY NICHOLAS

2332 OLD KNOXVILLE PIKE MARYVILLE, 378042767

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

WRIGHT, JOHN DERRICK

4824 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

