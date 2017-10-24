Lawanna Carter, 29, Shot By Man Who Approached Vehicle She Was In On Rogers Road

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

A woman was shot Monday night when a man approached the vehicle she was in and began firing. Lawanna Carter, 29, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident in the . google.com/?q=4000+block+Rogers+Rd&entry=gmail&source=g" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=https://maps.google.com/?q%3D4000%2Bblock%2BRogers%2BRd%26entry%3Dgmail%26source%3Dg&source=gmail&ust=1508933637659000&usg=AFQjCNH5liRgqBPFT6B2BiHj-8AJ3tuOnA" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">4000 block of Rogers Road

At 10:23 p.m. , Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of a person shot. Officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.

A witness told police a male suspect approached the vehicle the victim was in and fired shots at the victim.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 .






