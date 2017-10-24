 Tuesday, October 24, 2017 64.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.


October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 24, 2017

2 Juveniles Arrested, 2 More At Large After Early Morning Car Pursuit


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Two juveniles were arrested and two more are at large after an early morning car chase at Ooltewah. Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 2:18 a.m. on ... (click for more)


Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘All Hat, No Cattle’

A very long time ago there was a philosopher in Greece named Plato. He was really good at it; founded the first organized school in the world, this around 400 BC. He is also thought to be the founder of spirituality, which later became Christianity, and had a dandy bunch of other great ideas. He was taught by Socrates and then Plato, in turn, taught young Aristotle. He was evermore ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Coach: Tennessee Not OK Being 3-4; Butch Jones Not OK Being 3-4

Embattled Tennessee football coach Butch Jones met with members of the media on Monday, a couple of days after the Vols lost to Alabama, 45-7. It was Tennessee’s fourth loss in five games and UT is an early 5 ½-point underdog to rival Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols are 31-1 against Kentucky since 1985, with the only loss, a 10-7 defeat, coming in 2011. Tennessee leads the overall ... (click for more)

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Aim To Break Losing Streak Against Florida In Jacksonville Saturday

On the surface, Georgia would seem to have a lot going for it heading into Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville, a site that hasn’t been too kind for the team in red and black over the last quarter of a century. The third-ranked Bulldogs enter having won its last three games by an average margin of victory of 32.3 points. Florida needs a win to avoid its third ... (click for more)


