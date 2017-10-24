Trump, Corker Continue Twitter Feud

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker continued their Twitter battle on Tuesday morning.

The president sent out a series of derogatory tweets, including this one: Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts....

He added, "Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!

"Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!

Senator Corker, the former Chattanooga mayor, replied, "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff."

The senator also said an upcoming White House luncheon was to be "more of a photo op" than a session of "substance."



