Attorney Asking Change Of Venue For Skyler Allen Trial In Lookout Valley Murders

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Citing widespread publicity about the murders of three people in Lookout Valley and the wounding of a fourth who was left for dead, an attorney is asking a change of venue for Skyler Allen.

Attorney Ben McGowan is set to argue the motion on Monday before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

Judge Steelman earlier said a trial date of next April 10 for Allen, who is charged with three counts of murder and another of attempted murder.

A co-defendant, Derek Morse, was convicted of those counts and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jacob Allison, who authorities say drove Morse's car to a trailer park where the shootings occurred, is also charged.

Killed in the April 2014 attack were John Lang, Jon Morris and Caleb Boozer. Matthew Callan was shot five times, but survived and testified against Morse.