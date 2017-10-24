 Tuesday, October 24, 2017 59.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senator David Perdue Says "Washington Has Got To Wake Up"

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Senator David Perdue commented on Washington’s recent disaster relief package:

 

Washington has got to wake up. Our national debt hit $20 trillion a few weeks ago and no one blinked an eye.

As a country we’re losing the right to do the right thing. Washington’s inability to get its financial house in order is causing us to lose the ability to pay for all the things we need to do. Four words not in Washington’s vocabulary: ‘We cannot afford it.’ Unless we solve our debt crisis, we won’t be able to deal with emergency situations, invest in our infrastructure, or fund any of our national priorities. This can be fixed but Washington must develop the political will to fix this budget process and deal with the exploding debt.”



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 24, 2017

Senator David Perdue Says "Washington Has Got To Wake Up"


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue commented on Washington’s recent disaster relief package:   “ Washington has got to wake up. Our national debt hit $20 trillion a few weeks ago and no one ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘All Hat, No Cattle’

A very long time ago there was a philosopher in Greece named Plato. He was really good at it; founded the first organized school in the world, this around 400 BC. He is also thought to be the founder of spirituality, which later became Christianity, and had a dandy bunch of other great ideas. He was taught by Socrates and then Plato, in turn, taught young Aristotle. He was evermore ... (click for more)

Sports

Despite Struggles Scoring UT Still Confident In Offense

Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback  Jarrett Guarantano , sophomore linebacker  Daniel Bituli  and senior tight end  Ethan Wolf  met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the team's prep aration for Saturday's road game at Kentucky. The Vols will hold their second practice of the week on Tuesday afternoon at the Anderson ... (click for more)

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Aim To Break Losing Streak Against Florida In Jacksonville Saturday

On the surface, Georgia would seem to have a lot going for it heading into Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville, a site that hasn’t been too kind for the team in red and black over the last quarter of a century. The third-ranked Bulldogs enter having won its last three games by an average margin of victory of 32.3 points. Florida needs a win to avoid its third ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors