Senator David Perdue Says "Washington Has Got To Wake Up"

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Senator David Perdue commented on Washington’s recent disaster relief package:

“Washington has got to wake up. Our national debt hit $20 trillion a few weeks ago and no one blinked an eye. As a country we’re losing the right to do the right thing. Washington’s inability to get its financial house in order is causing us to lose the ability to pay for all the things we need to do. Four words not in Washington’s vocabulary: ‘We cannot afford it.’ Unless we solve our debt crisis, we won’t be able to deal with emergency situations, invest in our infrastructure, or fund any of our national priorities. This can be fixed but Washington must develop the political will to fix this budget process and deal with the exploding debt.”