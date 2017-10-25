Funeral Services Are Friday For Janice Raper, Longtime Teacher Who Was Killed In Accident On Lee Highway

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Funeral services will be Friday for a former county school teacher who died in a wreck on Lee Highway on Sunday.

Janice Ann Raper, 69, was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga. She graduated from Tyner High School and UTC. She was retired from the Hamilton County School System after 40 years of service having taught at Tyner High, Howard High and Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Schools.

While at Howard she was active with the Girl Scout Troop. She was a Girl Scout leader at Camp Adahi on Lookout Mountain for several years. She was also a lifeguard, taught swimming and helped coach the swim team at the Hurricane Creek pool for 15 years.



Ms. Raper was a longtime member of Brainerd Hills Baptist Church.



Services will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home on East Brainerd Road with Dr. Richard Mason officiating.



Chattanooga Police responded at 7:54 p.m. to a traffic crash at 6800 Lee Highway.

A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ms. Raper, was traveling northbound, attempting to make a left turn onto Hickory Valley Road.



A Dodge Challenger, driven by Charise Nash, 26, was traveling southbound on Lee Highway, approaching the same intersection. The two vehicles collided.



Ms. Raper was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.



Ms. Nash and a juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.



North and south traffic signals were green allowing Ms. Nash the right of way.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





