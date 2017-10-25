Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BEENE, TRAVIS LEE
177 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
---
BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
75 CAROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30763
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
---
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
10503 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELE
---
CARLOCK, LOIS GEORGETTE
1223 CAROLINA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153916
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER
2618 ARNOLD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
ELLIS, BRANDY RENEE
827 OLD LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FARRIS, JAMES MICHAEL
100 FANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HARDING, FRANK RICHARD
8872 SHIRLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
5713 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JAMES, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
10503 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, ANTONAO EUGENE
10040 CADIEUX ROAD APT 2 DETROIT, 48224
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KILGORE, ERIC
1605 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
2219 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN
5516 MILLSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37464
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
336 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR
5306 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
LAQUATRA, CAROL LYNNE MARIE
711 MUNRO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LAWRENCE, ERIC BRANDON
368 LAWRENCE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MITCHELL, JASON EDWARD
3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MOORE, TAURUS T
2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
OLIVER, ANTHONY LAMOR
5030 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PATTERSON, CIERA NICOLE
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
PORTER, WILLIAM CHAD
150 EVERETT ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
REDDEN, MEGAN SHEA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
REEVES, ADAM SHAWN
111 JANE MANOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERSON, RAJ LEIGH
2007 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PRBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, ANGELA KRISTIN
7721 LYNNLE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CARMESHA L
2553 6TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TERRY, BYRON KEITH
302 HENDERSON LANE SCOTTSBORO,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY, ALABAMA)
---
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
9516 DAYTON PIKE APT. 314 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON
3417 BETTY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
UNDERWOOD, SELENA MARIE
1745 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
VAZQUEZ, ALEJANDRO GUITIERREZ
,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WARD, DEBORAH ANN
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WASHINGTON, ELIJAH SEBASTIAN
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE
4670 Preserve Dr Chattanooga, 374166116
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
724 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
