Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW 
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BEENE, TRAVIS LEE 
177 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
---
BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM 
75 CAROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30763 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
---
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE 
10503 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELE
---
CARLOCK, LOIS GEORGETTE 
1223 CAROLINA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA 
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153916 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER 
2618 ARNOLD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
ELLIS, BRANDY RENEE 
827 OLD LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FARRIS, JAMES MICHAEL 
100 FANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HARDING, FRANK RICHARD 
8872 SHIRLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR 
5713 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL 
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JAMES, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
10503 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, ANTONAO EUGENE 
10040 CADIEUX ROAD APT 2 DETROIT, 48224 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KILGORE, ERIC 
1605 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON 
2219 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KREBSBACH, FREDERICK BRIAN 
5516 MILLSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37464 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE 
336 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR 
5306 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
LAQUATRA, CAROL LYNNE MARIE 
711 MUNRO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LAWRENCE, ERIC BRANDON 
368 LAWRENCE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MITCHELL, JASON EDWARD 
3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MOORE, TAURUS T 
2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
OLIVER, ANTHONY LAMOR 
5030 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PATTERSON, CIERA NICOLE 
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
PORTER, WILLIAM CHAD 
150 EVERETT ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
REDDEN, MEGAN SHEA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
REEVES, ADAM SHAWN 
111 JANE MANOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERSON, RAJ LEIGH 
2007 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD 
4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC) ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD 
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PRBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES 
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, ANGELA KRISTIN 
7721 LYNNLE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CARMESHA L 
2553 6TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TERRY, BYRON KEITH 
302 HENDERSON LANE SCOTTSBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY, ALABAMA)
---
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD 
9516 DAYTON PIKE APT. 314 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON 
3417 BETTY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
UNDERWOOD, SELENA MARIE 
1745 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
VAZQUEZ, ALEJANDRO GUITIERREZ 

Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WARD, DEBORAH ANN 
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WASHINGTON, ELIJAH SEBASTIAN 
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE 
4670 Preserve Dr Chattanooga, 374166116 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
724 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

