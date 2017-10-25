"Global Mediation" Of Lawsuits Filed After Ooltewah Exit Wreck That Killed 6 Is Set For March 5-6

 Wednesday, October 25, 2017 54.1°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

An attempt to settle all the lawsuits brought in connection with a wreck at the Ooltewah exit of I-75 that killed six people has been set.

Attorneys are to assemble March 5-6 in an attempt at a "global mediation."

Those who were injured and family members of those killed have complaints pending against truck driver Benjamin Brewer and trucking firm Cool Runnings Express and its owners.

Brewer is set to go to trial in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Jan. 22 on six counts of vehicular homicide.

Several civil cases are pending in Circuit Court as well as one in Federal Court.

Federal Judge Travis McDonough has set a trial date of April 16 on the complaint brought by Travis Close, a Signal Mountain man who was in the line of cars with his family at the time of the wreck in June 2015.

Authorities said Brewer plowed his truck into the vehicles that were stopped for a construction project.



