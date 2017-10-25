Jonathan Smith, 39, Shot Wednesday Morning At Lee Highway Mapco

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were dispatched on Wednesday at 8:34 a.m. to a shots fired call at 6200 Lee Highway in the Mapco parking lot. The following are the preliminary facts of that incident.



Upon arrival, police located the victim, Jonathan Smith, 39, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.



HCEMS responded and treated the victim on scene without the need for transport.



Mr. Smith advised that the suspect demanded money from him and during the altercation the victim was shot.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.