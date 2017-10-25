Nashville Fire Department Captain Arrested For Arson

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Fire Investigation Service has resulted in the indictment, arrest of Jeffrey Neely, a captain with the Metro-Nashville Fire Department, on arson and insurance fraud charges.

On Sept. 7, TBI began an investigation into the Sept. 5th fire that occurred at a residence at 1055 White Bluff Road in White Bluff, Tn. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Jeffrey Todd Neely, 48, intentionally set fire to his own residence.



As a result of the investigation, on Oct. 18, the Grand Jury returned an indictment for arson and insurance fraud. Neely was arrested on Tuesday, and booked into Dickson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

