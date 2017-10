Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AUTRY, JERMEKA RENEE

5141 WOODLIN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BENN, AMBER DENISE

2300 WILSON ST APT 7K CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE

3513 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

BURGLARY (AUTO)

---

BOOHER, SHAUN RAY

218 GRANDVIEW DRIVE OLD HICKORY, 37138

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

---

CARTER, ROBERT JOSEPH

1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063260

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARTWRIGHT, DEVAN BLADE

3219 LITTLE JOHN CIRLCE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, ARR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

---

CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS

9923 LEWIS RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COBURN, KYLE RAINEY6118 WARDWELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DAVIS, CHARLES ADAM7721 LYNNIE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN615 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113006Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)---DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO, ALA)---DONALDSON, JC7239 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EARLY JR, IRA STURGIS928 KENNINGTON HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ETHERTON, RETHA MAE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---FAULK, MATTHEW BO980 FISHER HOLLOW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON906 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAGGARD, ROBERT ERIK122 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE220 LOWERY STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-1000)---HENRY, D TASHUS LANEWA2433 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HIPP, KEVIN SCOTT420 HIGHLAND AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARRIO204 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGHES, SANTIAZIA3422 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---HUNTER, CHANDLER SLADE418 VINE STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE3814 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---JONES, KEVIN EUGENE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT 5 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY---KING, HORACE LEE3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARY OF BUSINESSBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---LANE, JOHN KYLE2515STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSEXUAL BATTERYSTALKINGHARASSMENT---MALONE, CHRISTOPHER DEDRIC518 MENLO APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---MATHIS, FREDDY101 E 20th St Chattanooga, 374082625Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---MAY, ANDREA MARGARET SZANNY2523 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MONK, ANGELA CORINNE107 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ORTON, CLARENCE ALEXANDER1826 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE---PEDIGO, SABRINA ELAINEG2911 37ST CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $500---PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE3919 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---RICHARDS, HUNTER M610 NEIGHBORS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SIMS, CORTEZ LEBRON1505 E. 49 TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO284 W 37TH STREET C CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF EX PARTE ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL)---SMITH, KACY ANN10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, SAMMY FRANK3902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---STRAUGHEM, CHRISTINA MARIE2524 CROSS WINDS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211501Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND300 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TACKETT, TODD ALAN3805 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW---TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN RAY3501 DAYTON BLVD APT B5 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS---TERRELL, LEE ANDREW4240 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITENER, HALBERT LEE9314 HWY 58 S DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, EDWARD520 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN1010 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WOLFE, JOANN GERTRUDE4004 DONNEBROOK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)---WOODS, JESSICA DEANN2611 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---WOODWARD, TYLER EUGENE170 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---YATES, GLENN FRANKLIN727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

Here are the mug shots:

AUTRY, JERMEKA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY (AUTO) BOOHER, SHAUN RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/17/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM CARTER, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTWRIGHT, DEVAN BLADE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRIST, ARR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/06/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/16/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE

DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO, ALA) DONALDSON, JC

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EARLY JR, IRA STURGIS

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 01/21/1945

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ETHERTON, RETHA MAE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/24/1958

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) FAULK, MATTHEW BO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-1000) HENRY, D TASHUS LANEWA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HIPP, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARRIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, SANTIAZIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) HUNTER, CHANDLER SLADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JONES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY KING, HORACE LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST ) KING, ZAKARY KARR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS MALONE, CHRISTOPHER DEDRIC

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) MATHIS, FREDDY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER MONK, ANGELA CORINNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ORTON, CLARENCE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGG. ROBBE PEDIGO, SABRINA ELAINEG

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT UNDER $500 PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) RICHARDS, HUNTER M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SIMS, CORTEZ LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF EX PARTE ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL) SMITH, KACY ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, SAMMY FRANK

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/11/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED STRAUGHEM, CHRISTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) TACKETT, TODD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS TERRELL, LEE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITENER, HALBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WOODS, JESSICA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) WOODWARD, TYLER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )