Amy Katcher Leaving County Schools Communications Post

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Former WDEF TV anchor/reporter Amy Katcher is leaving her position as communications coordinator for the Hamilton County Schools.

School officials said her last day will be Nov. 2.

She served for about a year after initially being hired by Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly.

In choosing her, Dr. Kelly said, "We had many excellent candidates, but we chose Amy Katcher." He noted that she has two bachelor degrees, plus a master's degree.

Ms. Katcher said, "It is with mixed feelings that I share with you the news of my resignation from the position of communications coordinator with the Hamilton County Department of Education.

"I am not leaving Hamilton County, however, I am going to work for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation pursuing my love of science."

The county schools at one time had a media relations person, but prior superintendent, Rick Smith, dropped the position.



Ms. Katcher is a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television Production and of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Geosciences with an emphasis in Meteorology.

She made $61,474 at the county schools.

The position is being advertised.

It includes a travel supplement of $3,600 and cellular phone reimbursement.



