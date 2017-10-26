Matthew Henry, 33, Arrested After Reports He Was Firing Shots On Vehicles On I-75

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Matthew Derek Henry, 33, was arrested on Thursday after reports of him firing shots on I-75.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to a shots fired call in the vicinity of 5053 Hunter Road.

Witnesses told CPD officers they observed a white male standing on an overpass firing what was described as a shotgun or rifle at vehicles traveling on Interstate 75.

Henry was taken into custody at the 8700 block of McMahon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 423 698-2525.