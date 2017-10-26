 Thursday, October 26, 2017 62.8°F   clear   Clear

Matthew Henry, 33, Arrested After Reports He Was Firing Shots On Vehicles On I-75

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Matthew Derek Henry, 33, was arrested on Thursday after reports of him firing shots on I-75.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to a shots fired call in the vicinity of 5053 Hunter Road.

Witnesses told CPD officers they observed a white male standing on an overpass firing what was described as a shotgun or rifle at vehicles traveling on Interstate 75.

Henry was taken into custody at the 8700 block of McMahon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 423 698-2525.



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 26, 2017

William Wright Arrested After Aiming Firearm At East Ridge Police Officer

October 26, 2017

Corker Says Implementation Of Sanctions Legislation Is Good First Step


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

An off duty East Ridge Police Officer, Timothy Allison was traveling northbound on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. in his personal vehicle in the 700 block of Marley Way. He observed a dark blue Chevrolet ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday released the following statement regarding implementation of sanctions legislation recently passed by Congress.  ... (click for more)


Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Jones, Tennessee Needs Win Vs. Kentucky To Soothe Irate Fans

With coach Butch Jones literally fighting to keep his job and an anemic offense without its best weapon,   Tennessee continues SEC road play Saturday as the Vols head to Lexington to take on Kentucky at Kroger Field. The game will kick off at 7:39 p.m. on the SEC Network Tennessee (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is coming off a 45-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama. Redshirt freshman quarterback ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


